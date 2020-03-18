'Hostility To Tourists Shameful For Kerala': CM Pinarayi Vijayan Amidst Covid-19 Fear

After two foreign tourists in Kerala were infected with the novel coronavirus and had gotten in touch with several locals, there has been an increase in hostility towards tourists in the state. Kerala Chief Minister on Tuesday, March 17, said that there have been several instances where tourists were not given accommodation and travel and added that these instances are a shame for the state.

"It's not their fault that they got Corona. There are people in our state too who got the virus. Is it their fault?" the CM asked while addressing the media after an all-party meeting.

Two tourists from France and Italy had to wander without finding a place to stay and no food to eat as no one would accommodate them. Similarly, in north Kerala, passengers on a bus forced a French man, who was travelling on the bus to leave, after suspecting he might have COVID19. In central Kerala, a young French woman and her three-year-old child could not find a place to stay or food to eat for two days.

"I use north Kerala and central Kerala because these are humiliating for the state. In all these places, it was the police who intervened and helped them with the necessities," the CM said.

In another case, a Russian family with three kids came to Kerala and could not find a taxi or a place to stay. They too were helped by the police officials in finding a place to stay.

"You have to remember this is not the end of everything – we are trying to create a better environment to step into once the disease spread is contained. Tourism must be empowered. If tourists have such bad negative experiences it will affect the impression the state has had for so long," the CM said.

"Beyond all, however, we must give importance to humanity. We cannot allow experiences that go against humanity," he added.

The CM also said that the tourism industry has formed groups in every district to lend a helping hand to tourists who find difficulties in finding accommodation. At present, there are 24 positive cases of the virus in the state, after three people tested positive on Monday. No new cases were reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, March 17, a whopping 8,011 people are on surveillance in the state - an increase of 5,271 from the previous day. Of these people, 17,743 are in-home quarantine and the remaining are admitted in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, of the total 2,467 samples tested, 1,807 have come back negative.