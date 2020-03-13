Good Governance

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Government Home-Delivers Mid-Day Meals To Anganwadi Children

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 13 March 2020 11:21 AM GMT
Image Credits: NDTV, MediaOne TV

As the Anganwadis have been shut, the scheme was designed to ensure that nutritious foods necessary for the growth of these children.

Ever since the first case of coronavirus was reported in Kerala early this year, the state has been at the forefront in tackling the novel virus. With the recent spike in the number of cases, the Kerala government implemented extensive measures, including shutting down of schools, Madrasas, and Anganawadis (nurseries).

However, prioritising the well-being of its citizens, the government went the extra mile to home-deliver mid-day meals to the Anganwadi children.

"As the Anganwadis have been shut, the scheme was designed to ensure that nutritious foods necessary for the growth of these children are provided to them," Minister of Health and Social Welfare KK Shailaja said.

The government has already started delivering food to the Anganwadis under the Department of Women and Child Development. The Minister added that the scheme is being implemented as per the instructions of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

About 3.75 lakh Anganwadi children across 33,115 Anganwadi centres across the state will benefit from this project. In addition, around 3 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers, 2 lakh adolescents and 4.75 lakh children under the age of 3 have already been provided with nutritional services. With this, nearly 13.5 lakh people are currently receiving ICDS services at home.

Meanwhile, a photo of a child embracing his Anganwadi teacher, who came to his house to deliver the mid-day meal supplies, has been going viral on social media. The photo had first appeared on regional newspaper Malayala Manorama.


Home-delivering midday meals are only one of the many measures the Kerala government has undertaken to ensure the well-being of its residents. With the assistance of local panchayats, the administration in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala is delivering daily essentials to the coronavirus patients and their families. The district has the highest number of cases in the state.

The government has also assured improved quality and availability of broadband internet as several people will be working from their homes.

At present, there are 17 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. As per latest reports, the government has kept a total of 4,180 people under surveillance. Of this, 3,910 are under home quarantine and 270 admitted in select isolation facilities.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Government Home-Delivers Groceries, Facilitates Better Internet In Quarantined Homes

