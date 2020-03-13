Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Government Home-Delivers Mid-Day Meals To Anganwadi Children

Ever since the first case of coronavirus was reported in Kerala early this year, the state has been at the forefront in tackling the novel virus. With the recent spike in the number of cases, the Kerala government implemented extensive measures, including shutting down of schools, Madrasas, and Anganawadis (nurseries).

However, prioritising the well-being of its citizens, the government went the extra mile to home-deliver mid-day meals to the Anganwadi children.

"As the Anganwadis have been shut, the scheme was designed to ensure that nutritious foods necessary for the growth of these children are provided to them," Minister of Health and Social Welfare KK Shailaja said.

The government has already started delivering food to the Anganwadis under the Department of Women and Child Development. The Minister added that the scheme is being implemented as per the instructions of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

About 3.75 lakh Anganwadi children across 33,115 Anganwadi centres across the state will benefit from this project. In addition, around 3 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers, 2 lakh adolescents and 4.75 lakh children under the age of 3 have already been provided with nutritional services. With this, nearly 13.5 lakh people are currently receiving ICDS services at home. Meanwhile, a photo of a child embracing his Anganwadi teacher, who came to his house to deliver the mid-day meal supplies, has been going viral on social media. The photo had first appeared on regional newspaper Malayala Manorama.

Anganwadis in Kerala are shut due to #covid19 pandemic, but teachers are distributing food supplies at homes of kids. Here's a photo of an Anganwadi teacher in Palakkad with a kid at his home. #SARSCoV2 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/OABYpQphAt — Nikhil നിഖിൽ 🇮🇳 (@nikhilnarayanan) March 13, 2020





Priceless! This boy is really happy to see his Anganwadi teacher who came to his house with the midday meal stuffs as the schools in Kerala are closed in view of #CoronavirusPandemic ! Pic in Malayala Manorama pic.twitter.com/lxOfQTSqMv — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) March 13, 2020

Home-delivering midday meals are only one of the many measures the Kerala government has undertaken to ensure the well-being of its residents. With the assistance of local panchayats, the administration in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala is delivering daily essentials to the coronavirus patients and their families. The district has the highest number of cases in the state. The government has also assured improved quality and availability of broadband internet as several people will be working from their homes.

#COVID19 | Improving Readiness



As more people will be working from their homes, efforts were taken to improve the quality and availability of broadband internet.



Food will be delivered to families under observation. Respective DCs will ensure this. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 10, 2020