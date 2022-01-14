All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala: Kumbalangi Becomes Indias First Sanitary Napkin Free Village

Credit- Pexels

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala: Kumbalangi Becomes India's First Sanitary Napkin Free Village

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Kerala,  14 Jan 2022 7:02 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Under the initiative, 5000 menstrual cups will be distributed to women aged 18 or above. The project is being implemented as part of the 'Avalkayi' (for her) scheme in the Ernakulam parliamentary constituency.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Kumbalangi village in the Ernakulam district of Kerala is set to become the country's first-ever sanitary napkin free village. Governor of Kerala, Arif Khan Mohammad, announced on Thursday, January 13. The initiative is a part of a unique campaign underway in Ernakulam Constituency.

Under the initiative, a total of 5000 menstrual cups will be distributed to women aged 18 and above.

According to the Member of Parliament, Hibi Eden, the project is being implemented as part of the 'Avalkayi' (for her) scheme in the Ernakulam parliamentary constituency. The other partners in the scheme are HLL Management Academy through their 'Thingal' scheme and Indian Oil Corporation, as reported by The Hindu.

The move is hailed as a climate-conscious decision as a sanitary napkin or tampon contains a large amount of plastic and takes up to 500-800 years for decomposition. Global pollution is rising at an alarming rate, so the need of the hour is to adopt sustainable menstruation.

Menstrual Cups

A menstrual cup is a bell-shaped menstrual hygiene device made of silicone or rubber inserted into the vagina during menstruation. They are the most cost-effective and inexpensive menstrual hygiene products, and they hold five times the amount of blood tampons or sanitary napkins can hold.

Model Village

According to the report of India Today, following the achievement of becoming a sanitary free napkin village, Kumbalangi was declared a model village by the Governor. The model village project is implemented through Pradhan Mantri Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY). Besides, Kumbalangi also holds the title of India's first model tourist village for being a major attraction for tourists in Kochi.

Also Read : 16-Year-Old Tasnim Mir Grabs Title Of World No 1 In Badminton

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Kumbalangi 
Menstrual hygiene 
Menstrual cup 
Menstruation 
Sanitary Napkin 
Model Village 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X