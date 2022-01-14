Kerala: Kumbalangi Becomes India's First Sanitary Napkin Free Village

Kumbalangi village in the Ernakulam district of Kerala is set to become the country's first-ever sanitary napkin free village. Governor of Kerala, Arif Khan Mohammad, announced on Thursday, January 13. The initiative is a part of a unique campaign underway in Ernakulam Constituency.

Under the initiative, a total of 5000 menstrual cups will be distributed to women aged 18 and above.

According to the Member of Parliament, Hibi Eden, the project is being implemented as part of the 'Avalkayi' (for her) scheme in the Ernakulam parliamentary constituency. The other partners in the scheme are HLL Management Academy through their 'Thingal' scheme and Indian Oil Corporation, as reported by The Hindu.

The move is hailed as a climate-conscious decision as a sanitary napkin or tampon contains a large amount of plastic and takes up to 500-800 years for decomposition. Global pollution is rising at an alarming rate, so the need of the hour is to adopt sustainable menstruation.

Menstrual Cups

A menstrual cup is a bell-shaped menstrual hygiene device made of silicone or rubber inserted into the vagina during menstruation. They are the most cost-effective and inexpensive menstrual hygiene products, and they hold five times the amount of blood tampons or sanitary napkins can hold.

Model Village

According to the report of India Today, following the achievement of becoming a sanitary free napkin village, Kumbalangi was declared a model village by the Governor. The model village project is implemented through Pradhan Mantri Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY). Besides, Kumbalangi also holds the title of India's first model tourist village for being a major attraction for tourists in Kochi.

