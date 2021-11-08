All section
Caste discrimination
Kerala To Create Database Of Adults Over 30 To Detect, Prevent Lifestyle Diseases

Photo Credit: Veena George On Facebook

Good Governance
Kerala,  8 Nov 2021 10:46 AM GMT

It will be done at the Panchayat level with the help of local bodies, MPs and MLAs, the state's Health Minister Veena George said.

The Kerala Government is currently in the process of making a database of all adults, who are over the age of 30, for early detection and treatment of lifestyle diseases, the state's Health Minister Veena George announced.

"It will be done at the Panchayat level with the help of local bodies, MPs and MLAs," George was quoted as saying by a report in the Indian Express. Her above-mentioned statement came while inaugurating a "Hridayathil Hibi Eden" project on November 6, whereby approximately 100 needy patients are set to undergo free angioplasty treatment.

Preventable Cancer In Kerala

George also revealed that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is mulling on conducting research on what kind of cancer is prevalent in Kerala.

"The government is mulling to conduct a study on what kind of Cancer is prevalent in Kerala and what measures that the government needs to take to reduce such disease," she stated. The health minister went on to highlight how Ernakulam district can be transformed into a health tourism centre for patients from all over the globe.

'Kerala Will Embrace Indian Medical'

The Kerala Health Minister then went on to explain how "Kerala will embrace Indian medical and modern medical facilities and transform Ernakulam into the health tourism centre."

George added that the Government is also in discussion with the Ministry of tourism and Ayush to turn Ernakulam into the best medical treatment facility in India. "Ernakulam has facilities in the world to provide the best medical treatment compared to part of the country. We are in discussion with the Ministry of tourism and Ayush in this regard," she added.

