Tripura Sundari Temple To Begin Online Prasad Delivery Amid High Demand

Photo Credit: ANI and Wikimedia

Trending
Tripura,  6 Nov 2021 6:17 AM GMT

Located approximately 55 kilometres away from Agartala, the Tripura Sundari temple has managed to establish itself as a premier tourist destination for both domestic and international tourists. This holy shrine is also popular for its famous Kalyan Sagar lake, a conservation site for the rare Bostami turtles.

In response to the high demand from devotees based out of different parts of India, Tripura Sundari Temple trust has taken upgraded its processes to start online delivery of Prasad.

As a result of this move, devotees from the remotest corner of the country will now be able to order Prasad for their families and loved ones online.

The History

As per Hindu mythology, this 521-year-old shrine is one of the 51 Shakti Pithas and attracts huge footfall during the period of Diwali when the annual festival and fair takes place.

Each year, at least 2.5 lakh devotees gather on the festive occasion of Diwali at the temple.

As per the reports in news outlet ANI, sources in the Gomati District Administration that take care of the temple stated: "There is a huge demand for Matabari Prasad. Lakhs of people come here round the year and plead with the temple trust to make arrangements for online delivery of Prasad. Finally, this is going to happen soon. Already a private company namely Advance D technology has been awarded the responsibility to deliver Prasad in accordance with the online orders."

Why Is It So Popular?

Located approximately 55 kilometres away from Agartala, the Tripura Sundari temple has managed to establish itself as a premier tourist destination for both domestic and international tourists. This holy shrine is also popular for its famous Kalyan Sagar lake, a conservation site for the rare Bostami turtles. Furthermore, the shrine is believed to be was built over the hillock that appears akin to a tortoise and in lake Kalyan Sagar and that these holy tortoises have been living there since the temple was built back in 1501.

Two Indian Army Officers Honoured With Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

Tripura 

