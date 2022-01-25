More Districts In Kerala To Enjoy Benefits Of Govt's MIMI Fish App- All You Need To Know

MIMI Fish app service developed by the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) in collaboration with the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology is being extended to five more districts following its growing popularity and demand. The app's services currently available in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts are about to be extended to Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts from the first week of February. The service of the MIMI Fish app and MIMI fish stores began last year in September as a part of the Kerala government's Parivarthanam project.

All About MIMI Fish App

MIMI Fish App makes the best use of technology for commercial purposes. The Kerala government initiative home-delivers chemical-free, quality fish and fish products cleaned hygienically. The New Indian Express reported that the MIMI Fish stores adhere to the hygienic standards and protocols set by the European Union and other advanced countries for processing, preserving, and storing the products. MIMI fish are mainly supplied from traditional fishers rather than fishing boats, ensuring that the best environmental practices are followed.

The application has many features which makes it possible for consumers to know the date, time and place of capture of the fish. To ensure transparency, all-important boat and crew details are fully mapped and made available to the subscribers.

An Initiative Under Parivarthanam Project

Parivarthanam is an initiative by the Government of Kerala aimed at the socio-economic upliftment of the people of coastal and inland fisheries. It also uplifts the youth through skill development and job creation. Parivarthanam is a PPP model initiative implemented through KSCADC in association with the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).

MIMI Fish is a commercial initiative that makes fish available with less human handling and no compromise on hygiene. The demand for the service grew over time, leading to its extension to other districts. This signifies the initiative's success, which is a golden feather in the cap of the state government.



