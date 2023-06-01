Karnataka Govt Announces Free Bus Travel For Women From June 1

The much-awaited free travel for women in buses - one of the state government's promises - will be implemented following the cabinet meeting held on June 1.

On May 30, the state's Transport Minister met officials of the four-State run road transport corporations (RTCs) - Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka Transport Minister, announced on Tuesday, May 30, that all women can travel in government buses for free. He added that the scheme's details would be submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the principal secretary of the transport department.

The implementation of the scheme will be worked out during the next Cabinet meeting, as CM Siddaramaiah stated earlier. The departments concerned have been told to issue orders for its implementation.

Making Bus Travel Accessible

A KSRTC official, who participated in the meeting, told The Hindu that the Minister had taken all details, including revenue and condition of the bus fleet. They also discussed how corporations could offer free bus services to women in Karnataka.

Greenpeace India, an environmental group, had also written to the Chief Minister, asking him to make bus travel more accessible, effective and safe for women passengers in the state. They had asked to increase the number of BMTC buses to 14,000 and establish 11 bus lanes in Bengaluru.

The new state government had guaranteed five schemes, which include Shakti - free travel for women in public transport buses across Karnataka, Gruha Jyothi - 200 units of free electricity a month to every household, Gruha Lakshmi - ₹ 2,000 every month to every women head of the family, Anna Bhagya - distributing 10kg rice every month to every member of BPL family, and Yuva Nidhi - ₹3,000 per month to unemployed graduates, ₹ 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders every month for two years.

Also Read: 12 Lakh Die Of Tobacco-Related Illness In India Every Year, Experts Say