12 Lakh Die Of Tobacco-Related Illness In India Every Year, Experts Say

Despite rules, tobacco consumption is still an issue as even underaged kids are getting addicted to it, said experts on Tuesday, May 30, while sharing their concern a day before World No Tobacco Day (WNTD).

Nearly one-fifth of students aged 13-15 years in India are using tobacco products, as per the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS). The survey revealed that 38% of cigarettes, 47% of bidi, and 52% of smokeless tobacco users developed a habit before their tenth birthday, said Bhavna B Mukhopadhyay, chief executive of the Voluntary Health Association of India.

Professor Surya Kant, head of the department of respiratory medicine at King George’s Medical University, said the average age of beginning tobacco use in India is 18.7 years. Men start using tobacco at a younger age than women. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2016-2017, 27 crore people consume tobacco in India, and about 12 lakh people die yearly because of tobacco-related illnesses, reported Hindustan Times.

Presence Of Harmful Chemicals

According to Dr. Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors, tobacco smoke emits harmful gases and chemical substances, which contain nicotine and tar. He added that 70 chemical substances were carcinogenic, but these facts are ignored by those who consume tobacco.

Professor Kant added that smoking bidi is more harmful than cigarettes. Because of the low amount of nicotine in bidi, nicotine addicts need it repeatedly.

Dr. Amita Shukla, a senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital, stated that one reason for women's infertility is smoking, which could also cause pre-mature delivery if a pregnant woman consumes tobacco during pregnancy.

