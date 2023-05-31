All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
12 Lakh Die Of Tobacco-Related Illness In India Every Year, Experts Say
Image Credits: Pngtree.com, Pixabay (Representative)
Health
The Logical Indian Crew

12 Lakh Die Of Tobacco-Related Illness In India Every Year, Experts Say

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Writer: Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Remote Intern

He is pursuing my masters in journalism at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and aspires to be a sports journalist.

See article by Tanveer Singh Kapoor

India,  31 May 2023 11:09 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Nearly one-fifth of students aged 13-15 years in India are using tobacco products, as per the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Despite rules, tobacco consumption is still an issue as even underaged kids are getting addicted to it, said experts on Tuesday, May 30, while sharing their concern a day before World No Tobacco Day (WNTD).

Nearly one-fifth of students aged 13-15 years in India are using tobacco products, as per the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS). The survey revealed that 38% of cigarettes, 47% of bidi, and 52% of smokeless tobacco users developed a habit before their tenth birthday, said Bhavna B Mukhopadhyay, chief executive of the Voluntary Health Association of India.

Professor Surya Kant, head of the department of respiratory medicine at King George’s Medical University, said the average age of beginning tobacco use in India is 18.7 years. Men start using tobacco at a younger age than women. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2016-2017, 27 crore people consume tobacco in India, and about 12 lakh people die yearly because of tobacco-related illnesses, reported Hindustan Times.

Presence Of Harmful Chemicals

According to Dr. Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors, tobacco smoke emits harmful gases and chemical substances, which contain nicotine and tar. He added that 70 chemical substances were carcinogenic, but these facts are ignored by those who consume tobacco.

Professor Kant added that smoking bidi is more harmful than cigarettes. Because of the low amount of nicotine in bidi, nicotine addicts need it repeatedly.

Dr. Amita Shukla, a senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital, stated that one reason for women's infertility is smoking, which could also cause pre-mature delivery if a pregnant woman consumes tobacco during pregnancy.

Also Read: Slow Increase In Women Numbers In Top Indian IT Firms

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tanveer Singh Kapoor
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Tobacco 
illness 
Tobacco Consumption 
tobacco-related illness 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X