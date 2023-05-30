All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Slow Increase In Women Numbers In Top Indian IT Firms
Image Credits: Zee News (Representative)
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Slow Increase In Women Numbers In Top Indian IT Firms

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Writer: Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Remote Intern

He is pursuing my masters in journalism at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and aspires to be a sports journalist.

See article by Tanveer Singh Kapoor

India,  30 May 2023 10:12 AM GMT  | Updated 30 May 2023 11:26 AM GMTcheck update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Women in India's top five IT firms account for 35.4% of the total employee count, as shown by HR firm Xpheno's research. This has increased just 0.6 percentage points from March 2020, when it was 34.8%.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Women in India's top five IT firms account for 35.4% of the total employee count, as shown by HR firm Xpheno's research. This has increased just 0.6 percentage points from March 2020, when it was 34,8%.

Xpheno looked at the numbers in Infosys, TCS, HCL, Wipro, and LTIMindtree, and these firms had a total of 539,646 women at the end of March 2023. The numbers have increased by more than 1.5 lakh since March 2020. Meanwhile, the total headcount in these firms rose by 5 lakh employees, from 10 lakh to around 15 lakh.

According to Xpheno co-founder Kamal Karanth, one of the factors causing the stagnation in numbers is that fewer women are enrolling in courses relevant to IT. The proportion of women in computer science and IT engineering courses increased from 42% of pass-outs in 2012 to 52% in 2018. More women engineers passed out than men in these two streams in 2017 and 2018. But this proportion has dropped since 2018 and hit a low of 40% in 2021 and 2022. So, fewer women were available to be recruited from campuses, Karanth said.

Need For Career Development Programmes

Companies have not progressed much in increasing women's workforce participation since policies focus primarily on sensitisation and committee formation instead of career development programmes, as per management consulting firm Aon. Firms are not focusing on tracking the process of development, which is why gender diversity programmes are not impactful, said Ishita Bandyopadhyay, MD, Aon's Assessment Solutions, India and Southeast Asia.

As reported by The Times of India, she added that it is not enough to measure the number of women who were part of leadership programmes. They needed to include metrics to track how many of them completed the programme, and what happened to their career progression within a year and after three years of the programme.

Also Read: World Meteorological Congress Approves Global Greenhouse Gas Watch

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tanveer Singh Kapoor
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
IT Firms 
women 
Employment 
women numbers 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X