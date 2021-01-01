Karnataka Govt Trains 1,000 Nurses To Be Sent To UK

The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is all set to send 1,000 professionally trained nurses to the United Kingdom as a step towards ensuring livelihood to the job-seekers.

According to media reports, the nurses would be trained in several aspects of their profession by the Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation. Training sessions would also be imparted on communication skills that would enable a smooth transition and everyday work. The government of Britain has fixed an annual salary package of ₹20 lakh for those who get employed.

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister of Skill Development, said that nurses from India have a huge demand in other countries including Europe. He further added that many hospitals located there have come forward to provide employment.



This deal is the result of an agreement that was entered between the Department of Skill Development of the State, National Health Services (NHS) & Health Education England (HEE), the minister explained. He also stated that the department has entered into an MoU with Public Affairs Centre to provide guidance, technical support, and other aided services for those who are ready to go to foreign countries to get employed.

The government has established an International Immigration Centre with the objective of providing employment in foreign countries. The present batch of nurses is being sent to Britain through this centre. This centre will be in seamless contact with these nurses and will hear their grievances

Also Read: Bihar: Migrant Workers Turn Entrepreneurs, Convert Quarantine Centres Into Manufacturing Hub