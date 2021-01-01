Bihar: Migrant Workers Turn Entrepreneurs, Convert Quarantine Centres Into Manufacturing Hub

The reverse migration of the 'migrant workers' due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has taken a positive turn in Bihar and turned them into entrepreneurs.

According to The New Indian Express, hundreds of workers and artisans skilled in embroidery and garment manufacturing have transformed the COVID-19 quarantine centres into a mini textile hub. The pandemic-induced crisis forced these workers, living in various states, to return to West Champaran district.

Reports have pointed out that the workers have started manufacturing in the state's Chanpatia-based Bazar Samiti premises where they were quarantined upon their arrival. The premises has been turned into an Innovative Start-Up Zone, with over 400 workers engaged in manufacturing as many as 43 goods.

On Thursday, December 31, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a visit to the facility. The workers pointed out that this self-reliance process would not have been possible without the District Magistrate's support and encouragement.

"When we returned during lockdown, we remained quarantined here for 14 days. Thanks to DM Kundan Kumar's encouragement and support, we have started manufacturing jackets and track suits," said a Manoj Kumar who is skilled in stitching jackets and returned from Jammu and Kashmir.



These swadeshi jackets are also being exported to Qatar, Spain and Italy. The track-suits are supplied to Leh & Ladakh.

"Around 50,000 track-suits manufactured by these workers have been supplied to Leh and Ladakh while jackets are exported," said Deputy CM Renu Devi.

Kundan Kumar, DM of West Champaran, who has been the force behind this self-reliance encouraged the migrant workers after mapping their skills to start such an enterprise. Interestingly, one of the reputed brands of tracksuits based at Noida had placed a huge order for tracksuits manufactured by these workers at Chanpatia. The Chief Minister has promised all help to these workers. Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi said Chanpatia would be developed as a mini-textile hub with improved infrastructure.

