All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Taking The Digital Route! Karnataka Becomes First State To Give Scholarships Via E-Rupi

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Unsplash, india.gov.in

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Taking The Digital Route! Karnataka Becomes First State To Give Scholarships Via E-Rupi

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  29 Dec 2021 8:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The use of E-Rupi would ensure a leak-proof delivery of education fees by paying digitally to college or school. The government would get e-vouchers delivered to the mobiles of eligible students.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Karnataka became the first state to adopt e-Rupi disbursement for scholarships to eligible students. The use of E-Rupi would ensure a leak-proof delivery of education fees by paying digitally to college or school. The government would get e-vouchers delivered to the mobiles of eligible students. The beneficiaries can receive the voucher code in their feature phones, which they could redeem at the identified college or institution during fees payment. The stakeholders for the implementation of e-Rupi are the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the State Bank of India and the state department for e-governance.

Potent Tool For Governments

Rajiv Chawla, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) (e-governance), Karnataka Government, said, "e-RUPI is indeed a potent tool for governments to use as it allows direct transfer of the benefits to the targeted beneficiary, with security and safety. The instrument ensures that the beneficiary gets the benefit as per the scheme's guidelines". He further added each transaction would be mapped with the beneficiary and the institution ensuring that the e-Voucher can be redeemed by the college where the student has enrolled themselves, the official press release mentioned.

Launched Initially For Cashless Payment Solution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched e-Rupi as a digital solution to allow cashless payment solutions for COVID-19 vaccination. The digital payment solution was developed with DFS (Department of Financial Services) and NHA (National Health Authority). It is powered by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

E-Rupi transactions are easy and safe as the details of the beneficiaries are confidential, and the entire process through the voucher is relatively faster and reliable because the required amount is already stored in the voucher. The end-to-end digital transaction does not mandate any physical issuance, which leads to cost reduction.

Also Read: Bengaluru Goes Green! BMTC To Induct A Total of 300 Electric Public Buses

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
E-Rupi 
Karnataka government 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X