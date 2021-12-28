All section
Bengaluru Goes Green! BMTC To Induct A Total of 300 Electric Public Buses

Image Credit: The Indian Express, Twitter/ @BSBommai

Environment
Karnataka,  28 Dec 2021 12:29 PM GMT

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said that 90 electric buses which are funded under the Bengaluru Smart City Scheme would function as feeder services to provide last-mile connectivity for Bengaluru Metro.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavraj Bommai flagged the first fleet of electric buses, which hit the city's roads on December 27, ending the long wait for green public transport for seven years. The CM said that the government was keen on augmenting pollution-control measures and stressed the need for Road Transport Corporation and Electricity Supply Companies to revitalize their functioning. In total, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Road Transport Corporation (BMTC) plans to induct 300 electric buses and 565 BS-VI diesel buses. They have already delivered 40 electric buses and 150 BS-VI buses.

Induction Of Buses In Several Phases

"I was pleasantly surprised to find electric buses at Kengeri and was happy to be a part of the first trip. The ride was very comfortable", The Hindu reported Sugnana Murthy, who rode from Kengeri to Banashankari. The government would induct the rest of the vehicles in phases, with 50 more e-buses in January 2022, and the remaining BS-VI buses would be inducted in February 2022. BMTC said in an official statement that the zero-emission electric buses, which are funded under the Bengaluru smart city scheme, would operate as feeder services for both first and last-mile connectivity.

Financial Assistance Of Rs
191 Crores From The State Government

The 9-metre-long buses are non-AC equipped with 33+1 seats, vehicle tracking units, CCTV cameras, LED route display boards and emergency panic buttons to promote passenger safety. BMTC and M/s. NTPC Vyapar Vidyut Nigam Limited, a Government of India undertaking, has signed a contract. The latter would operate these buses for ten years on the Gross Cost Contract model at ₹51.67 per km with electricity for 180 assured kilometres every day. BMTC procures BS-VI buses with the financial assistance of ₹191 crores from the state government and has 41+1 seats with an emergency panic button. The new buses would be deployed to replace old buses and the augmentation of schedules.

Also Read: Karnataka Government To Provide Free Schooling, Shelters And Food To COVID Orphans

