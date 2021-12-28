Karnataka Government To Provide Free Schooling, Shelters And Food To COVID Orphans

The Karnataka government has stepped up its efforts to provide for orphaned children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that the government would conduct a statewide survey to determine the numbers.

CM Bommai spoke after distributing cheques towards the compensation awarded to families who lost their kin to the virus. The move is expected to benefit more than 25,601 people with immediate effect. He said, "We will provide schooling, education, clothing, food and shelter to all those children".

Compensation To BPL and APL Families

The Times of India reported that compensation of ₹1.5 lakhs each was handed over to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, ₹50,000 each to the above poverty line (APL) families. However, the BPL families were handed over with cheques worth ₹1 lakh and the Centre would pay the remaining amount through direct transfer. The government has approved more than 12,302 cheques belonging to the BPL families and relief for more than 11,000 APL families.

The CM said, "It is upsetting to see that many families have lost their brothers, sisters, mothers, wives, fathers and children". On the other hand, even though hundreds of people were waiting for their compensation, they were not satisfied with their amount. The kin of the deceased recalled how the virus changed their lives forever.

Pension for Elderly

On similar lines, more than 30,000 senior citizens in the state got their old-age pension without even applying for the same. The state's initiative of 'Suo-Moto Inclusion', under which the government identified people eligible for the pension using their Aadhar data and sanctioned the amount. The state government provides an allowance for the older people of the BPL families.

