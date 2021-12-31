Karnataka Becomes First Indian State To Draft Bill Protecting Cyclists, Pedestrians

The Karnataka Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) released an official draft Active Mobility Bill on Wednesday (December 30), which looks into the protection of the rights of pedestrians and cyclists in urban centres all over the state.

As reported by The Indian Express, the 26-page draft bill has been sent ou to all government departments and different stakeholders for suggestions. Meanwhile, the DULT has also released it on its website for taking genuine feedback from the general public. The last date for posting feedback, inputs and suggestions regarding the bill is set for January 31, 2022.

Protecting Rights Of Pedestrians And Cyclists

"The current legal framework does not have specific provisions to determine and protect rights of pedestrians and cyclists, the most vulnerable among the road users, to equitable allocation of space on roads/streets, and a safe and accessible environment for walking and cycling," stated in the draft bill.

As per DULT officials, the above-mentioned initiative is the first of its kind in the country where a mobility plan is getting proposed.



The above-mentioned bill also holds urban local bodies responsible for maintaining, constructing, and designing a network of "complete and connected streets, with footpaths of adequate width and cycle tracks or shared paths".

Furthermore, the draft acknowledges that the existing legal framework doesn't have any specific provisions to protect ad determine the rights of cyclists and pedestrians.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Amul Project In Krishna District