Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (December 29) virtually launched the Jagananna Palavelluva- AP Amul project in the district of Krishna. The Andhra government's new enterprise was launched to financially help the dairy farmers in the Krishna district's 264 villages.

"With the aim of price stabilization on milk, the state government came forward to market the product effectively and ensured remunerative returns are made by the farmers", an official was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to the AP government, Amul began working with the state back in November last year. Later on, it has spread to over 500 villages across the state. Till now, 73,96,857 litres of cow milk and 1.67 crore litres of buffalo milk have been collected from 1,79,248 farmers of 1,906 villages through 1,093 RBKs. Furthermore, an average of 75,000 litres of milk is also collected on a daily basis from 30,640 farmers.

Sign Of Hope For Andhra Dairy Farmers



The Andhra Pradesh-Amul project is already a big success in Guntur, Prakasam, Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, and the West Godavari districts. Talking at the launch, CM Reddy claimed that during his Padayatra he got to know about numerous dairy farmers who were facing big financial issues.

"The dairy farmers told me that they compared their milk rates to that of mineral water, saying while the price of one-litre mineral water was ₹ 20, they don't even get that for a litre of milk", the Andhra chief minister revealed.

According to the data released by the state, the dairy farmers in Andhra have made a profit of 10.7 crores on the back of the MOU was signed with AMUL, paying around Rs 35.36 per litre for cow's milk and Rs 74.78 per litre for buffalo milk.

