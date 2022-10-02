Jharkhand Deploys 'Shakti Squad' To Ensure Women's Safety During Durga Puja Festivities

In the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, the administration has deployed the 'Shakti Squad' women mobile police force to instil confidence among women revellers during the ongoing Durga Puja festival. As per an officer, the women police will keep surveillance on eve teasers in Jamshedpur.

Prabhat Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police and Nandkishore Lal, the Additional District Magistrate (L&O), flagged off the 'Shakti Squad; on Friday (September 30), who will patrol across the steel city on 25 pink scooties during the festival.

The official Twitter handle of the Jamshedpur police shared images from the flagging-off event and wrote, "The "Shakti Squad" (Pink Scooty Patrol) was flagged off by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Sakchi CCR, against those who molest or do wrong things with women or girls."

Objective Of 'Shakti Squad'

According to SSP Kumar, the objective of deploying the women's mobile police force was to ensure the safety of women so that they could move around puja pandals and enjoy the festivities without fear, reported NDTV.

Kumar said that in case of any trouble, the pink scooty patrolling members would dial 100 straight away or contact senior officials so that additional reinforcements could be sent on time to the spot for necessary action. Further, the squad would keep a keen eye on pick-pocketers and snatchers in the pandals.

Security Arrangements During Festival

The SSP informed that an elaborate security arrangement had been made to maintain law and order in the city during the festival. The district police would also keep a close watch on social media.

He warned against posting or forwarding any objectionable content (photo, video or message) that could disturb the prevailing peace and tranquillity, and the culprits will be dealt with firmly. Earlier in April, the Mission Shakti drive was launched in Uttar Pradesh under the direction of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the safety and dignity of women and girls, reported Hindustan Times.

Along the same lines, the special campaign was conducted in schools, colleges, markets and public places with the activation of anti-Romeo squads and improving security arrangements at all religious spots and essential areas.

Also Read: Indonesia Stadium Tragedy: At Least 129 People Dead After Football Match In Malang, Probe Underway