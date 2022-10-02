Indonesia Stadium Tragedy: At Least 129 People Dead After Football Match In Malang, Probe Underway

At least 129 people were killed and around 200 more injured in a stampede after violence broke out late on Saturday (October 1) at a football match in Indonesia. The incident occurred during a soccer match of Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang Regency in East Java, quoted police as reported by Reuters.

Nico Afinta, the Indonesian police chief in East Java province, told reporters that after a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, the supporters of the losing team invaded the pitch. The police authorities had to fire tear gas to control the situation leading to a stampede and cases of suffocation in the stadium.

The Chief said in a statement on Sunday, "Thirty-four people died inside the stadium, and the rest died in hospital."

He said, "It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars," adding that the situation occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

Video footage posted on social media and from local news channels showed the crowd rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags.

NEW - Over 100 people were killed tonight in riots that broke out at a football match in Indonesia.pic.twitter.com/hGZEwQyHmL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 1, 2022

El sobrino de una compañera de pega, fue al arengazo de colo colo y se sacó la ctmre.🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/35qda0OECV — Magenta ✨💜💚 🌳 (@magenta_RH) September 30, 2022

Re-Evaluating Safety & Security Of Spectators

Zainudin Amali, the Indonesian sports minister, told the media that the ministry would re-evaluate safety and security at soccer matches, including considering not allowing spectators in stadiums, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The Football Association Of Indonesia (PSSI) expressed regret over the incident and informed that a team had left for Malang to begin a probe into the brawl that broke out after the game.

The association issued a statement that read, "PSSI regrets the actions of Arema supporters at the Kanjuruhan Stadium. We are sorry and apologize to the families of the victims and all parties for the incident. For that, PSSI immediately formed an investigation team and immediately left for Malang."

Further, the Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week, and a probe is underway following the riot that claimed hundreds of lives. Also, the Arema FC team has been prohibited from hosting the rest of the competition this season.

Also Read: India Overtakes Japan To Become Country With 4th Longest Metro Line, Reveals Union Minister