All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indonesia Stadium Tragedy: At Least 129 People Dead After Football Match In Malang, Probe Underway

Image Credit- Twitter/ Disclose TV, Magenta

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Indonesia Stadium Tragedy: At Least 129 People Dead After Football Match In Malang, Probe Underway

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Others/World,  2 Oct 2022 5:03 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

After a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, the supporters of the losing team invaded the pitch. The authorities had to fire tear gas to control the situation leading to a stampede in the stadium.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

At least 129 people were killed and around 200 more injured in a stampede after violence broke out late on Saturday (October 1) at a football match in Indonesia. The incident occurred during a soccer match of Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang Regency in East Java, quoted police as reported by Reuters.

Nico Afinta, the Indonesian police chief in East Java province, told reporters that after a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, the supporters of the losing team invaded the pitch. The police authorities had to fire tear gas to control the situation leading to a stampede and cases of suffocation in the stadium.

The Chief said in a statement on Sunday, "Thirty-four people died inside the stadium, and the rest died in hospital."

He said, "It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars," adding that the situation occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

Video footage posted on social media and from local news channels showed the crowd rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags.

Re-Evaluating Safety & Security Of Spectators

Zainudin Amali, the Indonesian sports minister, told the media that the ministry would re-evaluate safety and security at soccer matches, including considering not allowing spectators in stadiums, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The Football Association Of Indonesia (PSSI) expressed regret over the incident and informed that a team had left for Malang to begin a probe into the brawl that broke out after the game.

The association issued a statement that read, "PSSI regrets the actions of Arema supporters at the Kanjuruhan Stadium. We are sorry and apologize to the families of the victims and all parties for the incident. For that, PSSI immediately formed an investigation team and immediately left for Malang."

Further, the Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week, and a probe is underway following the riot that claimed hundreds of lives. Also, the Arema FC team has been prohibited from hosting the rest of the competition this season.

Also Read: India Overtakes Japan To Become Country With 4th Longest Metro Line, Reveals Union Minister

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Indonesia Stadium Tragedy 
Football Match 
BRI Liga 1 
Kanjuruhan Stadium 

Must Reads

Jharkhand Deploys 'Shakti Squad' To Ensure Women's Safety During Durga Puja Festivities
My Story: 'People Call Me A Cancer Survivor, But I'm Just A Mom Who Battled With Life For Her Baby'
Indonesia Stadium Tragedy: At Least 129 People Dead After Football Match In Malang, Probe Underway
World's Largest Safari To Be Developed In Gurugram, Park To Cover Over 10,000 Acres
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X