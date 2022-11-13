Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Four Ambitious Schemes To Promote Education & Skill Development; Know More

The Jharkhand cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has approved four ambitious schemes to promote the education and skill development of students in the state. Four schemes, along with 34 other agendas, were approved in the meeting.

According to officials, the scheme includes the Higher and Technical Education department's Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Prothashan Yojana (MMSPY), Guruji Student Credit Card Yojana (GSCCY), Eklavya Prasikshan Yojana (EPY), and Mukhya Mantri Sarathi Yojana (MMSY).

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will officially launch these schemes on November 14, Jharkhand's Foundation Day. The schemes will help foster education in the state and promote the skill development of students.

Financial Support Among Other Benefits

According to a report by The Print, Class 10 students will be given free coaching at Jharkhand-based institutions under MMSPY to prepare for entrance exams of engineering, common law admission test (CLAT), medical, mass communication, hotel management, and fashion designing.

The secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department, Rahul Purwar, mentioned, "Along with free coaching, a provision of Rs 2,500 scholarship per month has also been decided for lodging and other expenses of the students. The only eligibility condition for the scheme is that the student's parents should not come under the income tax criteria."

Under the GSCCY, financial help will be provided to students selected for higher studies, medical, engineering, and others. The students will receive a credit card with a limit of ₹15 lakh, of which 30 per cent can be used for non-institutional expenses- books, food, lodging, laptops, etc.

Preparing Students For Competitive Exams, Career Growth

Similarly, students will be given job-oriented free tuition under EPY to prepare them for competitive examinations - Jharkhand public service commission exam, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), bank clerk, and PO and railways. Under this scheme, 2,700 students will be covered a year.

The government aims to cover as many as 8,000 students in a year as a beneficiary of these schemes. Soon after the scheme launch on Jharkhand's Foundation Day, a detailed brochure highlighting selection criteria and other details will be issued.

Furthermore, the MMSY scheme, part of the Jharkhand Skill Mission, will upskill students in the state to prepare them for future challenges and career growth. Non-availability of the building at the block level was the major roadblock to implementing this scheme, but the government has granted to use of abandoned buildings and schools in the off-time.



