Congratulation, A Girl Is Born! Jalandhar Admin Celebrates Birth Of Girls By Visiting Houses With Cakes

The Jalandhar administration has launched a unique program to initiate a dialogue against female infanticide, considering the low sex ratio in the district.



According to Hindustan Times, to celebrate the birth of a girl child, the administration has come up with an initiative where local MLAs (Member of the Legislative Assembly) and SDMs (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), along with other officials visit the houses of newborn girls with cakes, sweets, and gifts.

The initiative is a part of the centre's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign which is being spearheaded by the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner, taking into consideration the low sex ratio of girls and raising awareness on removing generational discrimination.

He further added that people feel delighted when an MLA and administration officials surprisingly visit a random house. Punjab's Jalandhar district has 956 females against 1,000 males and administration has been focusing on increasing the ratio by next year.

The publication reportedly has so far visited over 100 houses, mostly in slum areas, have been visited by officials.

"Each house where a girl was born has been visited after a discussion with accredited social health activists and local panchayat members. The aim is to counter the stigma among people who still feel disheartened by a girl's birth," said district programme officer Gurwinder Singh Randhawa.