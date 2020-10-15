Nasa Comes Up With New Moonshot Rules: No Littering, Fighting, Trespassing Or Keeping Secrets

A list of new rules has been set up by Nasa for the astronauts and lunar missions which are required to be followed on the Moon in order to protect the existing historic landmarks on the lunar surface and rovers like Apollo 11's Tranquility Base. The rules also include no trespassing, fighting and littering as well.



A set of guidelines were released by the space agency on October 13 for the Artemis Moon-landing programme which is based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and other agreements which have been touted as the Artemis Records. The new moonshot rules of Nasa have been signed by eight countries till now.

The founding members of the Artemis Records include the US, Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Following the release of the latest rules, Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine stated that he anticipates more countries to join the effort to place astronauts back on the Moon by 2024.

According to an India Today report, Bridenstine said that the record pledges to be the largest coalition for a human spaceflight program in history and is expected to pave way for eventual Mars expeditions.

Nasa's acting chief for international and interagency relations, Mike Gold said, "It's important not only to travel to the Moon with our astronauts but that we bring with us our values."

Rule No. 1 in Moon rules states: Everyone must come in peace.

Other rules are as follows:

• Prohibition of secrecy and all launched objects are required to be identified and registered.

• In case of astronaut emergencies, all members must agree to contribute.

• The space systems must be universal so that everyone's equipment is compatible and scientific data must be shared.

• Perseverance of historic sites and any resulting space junk must be disposed of properly.

• Rovers and other kinds of spacecraft cannot have their missions jeopardised by others getting too close.

According to Bridenstine, anyone who violates these protocols will be asked to leave.

Among the other objects on the lunar surface, India's Moon lander Vikram is also there which crashed on the Moon on September 7 in the Chandrayaan-2 mission that is launched by ISRO.

However, the US is the only country to put humans on the moon which included 12 men from 1969 through 1972.

Russia still stands on the fence. During an International Astronautical Congress online meeting held on Monday, the space agency chief of Russia, Dmitry Rogozin said that the Artemis program is U.S.-centric and he would prefer a model of cooperation similar to the International Space Station.

On the other hand, China is out altogether. For now, Nasa is restricted under the law to sign any bilateral agreements with China.

