All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
IRCTC Announces Series Of Train Tours, Including Ramayana Yatra

Image Credit: Twitter/ @IRCTC

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

IRCTC Announces Series Of Train Tours, Including Ramayana Yatra

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  7 Nov 2021 10:10 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned a series of Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours that would mark a gradual resumption of domestic tourism via trains.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned a series of Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours to promote religious tourism. The move would trigger the gradual resumption of domestic tourism via trains in the purview of the improved COVID-19 situation.

IRCTC said that the first such train would begin on November 7. The first departure would be from New Delhi, and subsequently, four such trains would commence in the coming months.

12 Nights/ 13 Days Pilgrim Train

The Indian Express quoted the statement from IRCTC, "IRCTC has planned the train tour packages utilising its Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains and Deluxe Tourist Trains duly understanding the requirement of the budget and premium segment tourists". The train departing on November 16 would offer the tourists 12 nights/ 13 days in Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai.

Moreover, the Indian Railways would also offer the Shri Ramayana tourism budget segment that would comprise sleeper-class coaches. The train would start in Madurai, with several boarding points in Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Renigunta, and Cuddapah. After covering stations like Hampi, Nashik, Chitrakoot, Allahabad and Varanasi, the train would return to Madurai.

Pilgrim-Special Tourist Rates

Sri Ganganagar would also offer a package of 16 nights and 17 days and would depart on November 25. The train would offer pilgrim-special tourist rates in the Ganganagar segment. It would offer boarding and de-boarding points at Abohar- Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Itawah and Kanpur.

The other tours are planned for the initial months of next year. Besides the Ramayana Yatra, IRCTC is also planning to launch a special Rampath Yatra Tourist Train scheduled to depart on November 27.

Also Read: Tripura Police Books 102 Social Media Account Holders Under UAPA For Sharing 'Distorted News'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Ramayana Tourism 
Domestic Tourism 
Railways 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X