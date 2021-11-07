IRCTC Announces Series Of Train Tours, Including Ramayana Yatra

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned a series of Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours to promote religious tourism. The move would trigger the gradual resumption of domestic tourism via trains in the purview of the improved COVID-19 situation.

IRCTC said that the first such train would begin on November 7. The first departure would be from New Delhi, and subsequently, four such trains would commence in the coming months.

12 Nights/ 13 Days Pilgrim Train

The Indian Express quoted the statement from IRCTC, "IRCTC has planned the train tour packages utilising its Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains and Deluxe Tourist Trains duly understanding the requirement of the budget and premium segment tourists". The train departing on November 16 would offer the tourists 12 nights/ 13 days in Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai.

Moreover, the Indian Railways would also offer the Shri Ramayana tourism budget segment that would comprise sleeper-class coaches. The train would start in Madurai, with several boarding points in Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Renigunta, and Cuddapah. After covering stations like Hampi, Nashik, Chitrakoot, Allahabad and Varanasi, the train would return to Madurai.

Pilgrim-Special Tourist Rates

Sri Ganganagar would also offer a package of 16 nights and 17 days and would depart on November 25. The train would offer pilgrim-special tourist rates in the Ganganagar segment. It would offer boarding and de-boarding points at Abohar- Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Itawah and Kanpur.

The other tours are planned for the initial months of next year. Besides the Ramayana Yatra, IRCTC is also planning to launch a special Rampath Yatra Tourist Train scheduled to depart on November 27.

Also Read: Tripura Police Books 102 Social Media Account Holders Under UAPA For Sharing 'Distorted News'