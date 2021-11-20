Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore Bags India's 'Cleanest City' Title, Its 5th Win In A Row

For the fifth consecutive year, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has bagged India's cleanest city award by Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Every year the central government conducts a cleanliness survey to inspect and promote sanitation in urban centres under Swachh Bharat Mission. The second and third positions were grabbed by Surat and Vijaywada, respectively, in the cleanliness category with a population over 1 million. President Ramnath Kovind released these findings on Saturday, November 20.

According to The Indian Express, Varanasi was ranked the cleanest under the 'Ganga town' category. New Delhi secured the first position among smaller cities with a population between 1-10 lakh, followed by Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Swachh Survekshan, Its Objectives

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation in cities and towns across India. It was launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The first survey was conducted in 2016 that covered 73 major cities; by 2020, the number of towns increased to 4242 cities making it one of the world's largest cleanliness surveys.

The objective of the survey is to encourage large-scale citizen participation, ensuring a sustainable approach taken towards garbage-free and open defecation-free cities. The survey also aims to foster healthy competition among towns, improve their service delivery to citizens, and create cleaner cities.

Also Read : Bengaluru City Corporation wins awards for keeping city clean



