All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bengaluru City Corporation Wins Award For Keeping City Clean
Photo Credit: OneIndia
Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru City Corporation Wins Award For Keeping City Clean

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Karnataka,  20 Nov 2021 8:16 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Chairperson of Biocon Ltd., took to Twitter to express her displeasure over the matter, saying the city municipality has failed in fulfilling its duties to keep the city clean. Yet, it has bagged an award for cleanliness is nothing but a joke.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Residents of Bengaluru have whipped up a storm on social media after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been named among the eight municipal to have won the Union- Government initiated an award for cleanliness.

Citizens' Displeasure Over Award

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Chairperson of Biocon Ltd., took to Twitter to express her displeasure over the matter, saying the city municipality has failed in fulfilling its duties to keep the city clean. Yet, it has bagged an award for cleanliness is nothing but a joke.

According to the Union ministry of housing statement, the award will be conferred to eight municipalities in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a garbage-free country under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and urban affairs.

The categories of these awards are yet to ascertain. The results will be formally announced at a ceremony attended by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on November 20.

Swachh Survekshan 2021, World's Biggest Cleanliness Survey

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Swachh Survekshan 2021 was the world's largest Cleanliness Survey conducted in 4,320 cities. In comparison to the survey of 2016 surveying around 73 major cities only.

Also Read : 50% of women suffer mental stress due to lack of Clean public toilets : Survey.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Bengaluru 
Cleanliness 
Swachh Survekshan 2021 
Cleanest city 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X