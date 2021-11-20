Bengaluru City Corporation Wins Award For Keeping City Clean

Residents of Bengaluru have whipped up a storm on social media after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been named among the eight municipal to have won the Union- Government initiated an award for cleanliness.

Citizens' Displeasure Over Award

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Chairperson of Biocon Ltd., took to Twitter to express her displeasure over the matter, saying the city municipality has failed in fulfilling its duties to keep the city clean. Yet, it has bagged an award for cleanliness is nothing but a joke.

BBMP wins award for 'keeping Bengaluru clean' | This is the biggest joke on us citizens! A municipality who has failed to keep our city clean for decades wins the award? Citizens need to hold them accountable with rallies ⁦@BBMPSWMSplComm⁩ https://t.co/inbmibUTBk — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) November 19, 2021

According to the Union ministry of housing statement, the award will be conferred to eight municipalities in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a garbage-free country under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and urban affairs.

The categories of these awards are yet to ascertain. The results will be formally announced at a ceremony attended by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on November 20.

Swachh Survekshan 2021, World's Biggest Cleanliness Survey



According to reports in Hindustan Times, Swachh Survekshan 2021 was the world's largest Cleanliness Survey conducted in 4,320 cities. In comparison to the survey of 2016 surveying around 73 major cities only.

Also Read : 50% of women suffer mental stress due to lack of Clean public toilets : Survey.