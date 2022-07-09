Fight Against Pollution! India's First E-Waste Eco Park To Come Up In Delhi's Holambi Kalan

All section
Caste discrimination
Fight Against Pollution! Indias First E-Waste Eco Park To Come Up In Delhis Holambi Kalan

Image Credits: Freepik, Wikipedia

Good Governance
Delhi,  9 July 2022 5:02 AM GMT

An E-waste eco-park refers to the establishment of an area where this e-waste is dismantled, refurbished, recycled, and manufactured in such a manner that is scientifically and environmentally sound.

India's first e-waste eco-park is set to be built in Holambi Kalan in Delhi in the next two years, the AAP government said. Regarding the initiative, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on July 8, held a joint review meeting with the officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

As per the environment department of the national capital, every year, the city produces over two lakh tonnes of e-waste or nearly 9.5 per cent of the total amount produced in India.

5th Largest Producer Of E-Waste

With this, Delhi is now the fifth-largest producer of e-waste in India, after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. In addition, only 5 per cent of the generated e-waste is properly recycled.

"We are bringing the country's first e-waste eco-park to Delhi for this reason. By "e-waste eco-park," we refer to the establishment of an area where this e-waste is dismantled, refurbished, recycled, and manufactured in such a manner that is scientifically and environmentally sound," an official said, according to India Today. The park will be developed in an area of about 21 acres.

Rai said an 11-member steering committee has been formed and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has been made its implementing agency, The Times of India reported.

"To complete the development of the eco-park rapidly, the concerned agency has been asked to appoint a consultant as soon as possible. The park will be ready in nearly 23 months," he added.

The minister said that developing this e-waste eco-park will drastically reduce the pollution caused by e-waste.

Also Read: Courageous Act! Andhra Youth Risks His Life To Rescue Child from 30 Feet Open Borewell

E-Waste 
E-Waste Eco Park 
Delhi Environment Ministry 
Delhi Pollution 

Fight Against Pollution! India's First E-Waste Eco Park To Come Up In Delhi's Holambi Kalan
