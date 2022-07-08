All section
Courageous Act! Andhra Youth Risks His Life To Rescue Child from 30 Feet Open Borewell

Uplifting
Andhra Pradesh,  8 July 2022

Suresh tied a rope around his waist and went down the borewell through its narrow opening. He tied a rope around the boy's waist on reaching the child, and other people pulled them up to safety.

Citing an example of courage and bravery, a local youth rescued a nine-year-old child who had fallen 30 feet down an open borewell at Gundugolugunta village in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district on the intervening night of July 6.

According to police officials, M Jaswanth was playing near his house when he disappeared after 7 in the evening. Though his parents looked for him, he could not be found.

Upon the child's screams for help, the neighbours alerted his parents, and on further search, they realised that the child had fallen into a nearly 400-feet-deep borewell. They lowered a rope into the well and found the boy stuck 30 feet down the well. That was the time when Suresh, a local resident, came forward to rescue the boy, The New Indian Express reported.

Suresh tied a rope around his waist and went down the borewell through its narrow opening, measuring less than 0.25 meters in diameter. "On reaching the child, he tied a rope around the boy's waist. Other people pulled them up to safety," police said.

No Major Injuries To The Child

The rescue operation lasted nearly five hours, police said, adding that Jaswanth had not sustained any major injuries. The village locals had rescued Jaswanth when police and fire personnel reached the scene.

Last week, a five-year-old boy was rescued nearly 10 hours later after he fell into a 40-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, NDTV reported.

Video footage displayed the boy waiting to be rescued from the pit. He was seen sitting patiently in a gritty display of courage and resistance. The district administration had lowered a camera and oxygen pipe in the borewell, and the boy's movements could be seen in the footage.

The rescue team had dug a parallel pit up to the depth of 25 feet and connected the borewell with a tunnel to reach the child.

Also Read: World's First 5G Innovation Lab Opens In India, Aims To Transform Healthcare & Remote Care


