All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Government Launches Startups For Railways, To Give Rs 1.5 Cr For Tech Ideas And Innovation

Picture Credit: Twitter/ Ministry of Railways, Pixabay

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Government Launches 'Startups For Railways,' To Give Rs 1.5 Cr For Tech Ideas And Innovation

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  15 Jun 2022 6:16 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Indian Railways on Monday launched a scheme called ‘Startups For Railways’ to provide funds of ₹1.5 Cr for innovative technological solutions. The national transporter has taken up this initiative to encourage startups nationwide.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

To encourage startups, the Indian Railways on Monday launched 'Startups For Railways' to provide seed funds of ₹1.5 crores to innovative technological solutions. The innovation fund will be granted directly to the Indian Railway Innovation Policy startups. The Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) will remain with the innovator.

The funding apparatus will be on a cost-sharing basis in 50:50 equal proportion for innovators and the Indian Railways. The government plans to keep the scheme's annual budget at around ₹40-50 crore, which can increase depending on the innovation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Indian Railways will follow the ideas through to the product after proof of concept…The annual budget for the policy will be around ₹40-50 crore, and an additional fund for the divisional railway managers to find on-field solutions to the problems. Furthermore, the IPR will remain with the innovator," TIE reported.

Transparent And Open Process

The innovation selection will be conducted through a transparent and open process on the Indian Railway Innovation Portal. The innovators must upload their project on the web portal with supporting proof and documents. The government has taken the initiative to promote startup culture nationwide through innovation.

"Great innovative solutions may churn out, and numerous technological challenges can be resolved if startups collaborate with Indian Railways. We have launched an innovation programme under Startup India today and have undertaken 11 common problems to resolve," the minister added.

Also Read: 'Even After Decriminalisation, Struggle Is Never-Ending': Inspiring Story Of Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Indian Railways 
Startup For Railways 
Innovation 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X