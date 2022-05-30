All section
Caste discrimination
Himachal Pradesh: Governments Jeevan Dhara Becomes Lifeline For Remote Population

Image Credit: Pxfuel, Wikipedia

Good Governance
Himachal Pradesh: Government's 'Jeevan Dhara' Becomes Lifeline For Remote Population

Himachal Pradesh,  30 May 2022 11:18 AM GMT

The Himachal Pradesh Government has pressed in at least 10 Jeevan Dhara mobile healthcare ambulances, which would provide OPD facility, along with the screening for other conditions like blood pressure, diabetes and cancer.

The Himachal Pradesh government's Jeevan Dhara mobile ambulance service has turned out to be a lifeline for the tribal population of the Lahaul and Spiti regions in the state. The Jairam Thakur-led government aimed to provide healthcare facilities in the remote areas, and the most inaccessible, deprived and backwards areas were given priority.

The government ensures health services to the citizens by deploying doctors and other paramedical staff in the Jeevan Dhara mobile ambulances. At least ten such mobile ambulances have already been pressed to service.

Over 1 Lakh People Tested In OPD Centres

The mobile ambulance services would provide an OPD Facility and an early screening of conditions like blood pressure, diabetes and cancer. After the health check-up, the patients would also be provided treatment and medicines related to the disease, Hindustan Times reported.

In the initial phase, health facilities are being provided through the mobile ambulance service in the inaccessible areas of seven districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan. Over one lakh people have been tested in the OPD centres, and 74,273 different types of laboratory tests have been done through the Jeevan Dhara service.

Government Trying To Ensure Healthcare for All

The state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hans Foundation Charity Trust of Uttarakhand on January 5. It started 40 mobile medical units and ten dialysis centres in Himachal, providing accessible treatment facilities for kidney disease. Two mobile ambulances have already been deployed in Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts in the state.

One ambulance each was deployed in Chamba, Kullu, Solan and Sirmaur districts. Chief Minister Thakur had started the service on March 10. The state government is trying to ensure that healthcare and medical facilities reach the doorstep of the citizens.

Also Read: Initiatives That Made Jharkhand Recipient For The WHO Award In Fight Against Tobacco

