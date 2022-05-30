All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Initiatives That Made Jharkhand Recipient For The WHO Award In Fight Against Tobacco

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Unsplash

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Initiatives That Made Jharkhand Recipient For The WHO Award In Fight Against Tobacco

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Jharkhand,  30 May 2022 6:52 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognised Jharkhand's efforts to control tobacco consumption in the state. On May 31, World Tobacco Day, the State Tobacco Control Cell of the Health Department would receive the award in Delhi.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized Jharkhand's efforts to control tobacco consumption in the state. On May 31, World Tobacco Day, the State Tobacco Control Cell of the Health Department will receive the award in New Delhi. Jharkhand had launched the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) in 2012 when the tobacco prevalence in the state stood at 51.1 per cent.

The Global Audit Tobacco Survey report had suggested that the smokeless tobacco users were over 48 per cent of the total. In the second GATS report, the tobacco prevalence had reduced to 38.9 per cent in the state, and 35 per cent were smokeless users.

Asked State Govt Employees To Not Smoke

Jharkhand's nodal officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), Lalit Ranjan Pathak, said, "It's a great achievement for Jharkhand, which could be possible only due to political and administrative supports tobacco control cell has got to in implementing the programme", Business Standard reported.

Jharkhand introduced a slew of measures to further reduce the tobacco prevalence in the state. The state government had asked all its employees to submit an affidavit stating that they would abstain from consuming any form of tobacco, including any cigarettes, bidi, khaini, gutkha, pan masala, zarda or supari, as well as hukka, e-hookah, e-cigarettes and tobacco products being used by any name - smoking and smokeless.

Moreover, the government asked the Zila administration and gram panchayats to organize tobacco control awareness discussions.

In April 2020, the state government banned the sale and consumption of tobacco products in public places, including online sales, to control the spread of the pandemic. The Police department had also been deployed at security checkpoints to ensure that no banned tobacco products entered the state borders. The Union Government, WHO and the dedicated state and district health teams have contributed a lot to reducing the tobacco prevalence rate in Jharkhand.

Also Read: India's Mega Projects: Country Longest Steel Bridge To Open For Public In Bihar in June

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Jharkhand 
WHO 
Tobacco 
State government 

Must Reads

Himachal Pradesh: Government's 'Jeevan Dhara' Becomes Lifeline For Remote Population
'Vaapsi' Livelihood Initiative: Enabling Rural India To Become Independent Through Innovative Solutions
Muslim Youth Did Not Assault And Cut off Sadhu's Hair In Madhya Pradesh, Video Viral With False Claim
Old Photo Viral As Telangana CM Awarding Rs 50 Lakh To Boxer Nikhat Zareen After She Won Gold In Boxing
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X