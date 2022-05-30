Initiatives That Made Jharkhand Recipient For The WHO Award In Fight Against Tobacco

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized Jharkhand's efforts to control tobacco consumption in the state. On May 31, World Tobacco Day, the State Tobacco Control Cell of the Health Department will receive the award in New Delhi. Jharkhand had launched the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) in 2012 when the tobacco prevalence in the state stood at 51.1 per cent.

The Global Audit Tobacco Survey report had suggested that the smokeless tobacco users were over 48 per cent of the total. In the second GATS report, the tobacco prevalence had reduced to 38.9 per cent in the state, and 35 per cent were smokeless users.

Asked State Govt Employees To Not Smoke

Jharkhand's nodal officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), Lalit Ranjan Pathak, said, "It's a great achievement for Jharkhand, which could be possible only due to political and administrative supports tobacco control cell has got to in implementing the programme", Business Standard reported.

Jharkhand introduced a slew of measures to further reduce the tobacco prevalence in the state. The state government had asked all its employees to submit an affidavit stating that they would abstain from consuming any form of tobacco, including any cigarettes, bidi, khaini, gutkha, pan masala, zarda or supari, as well as hukka, e-hookah, e-cigarettes and tobacco products being used by any name - smoking and smokeless.

Moreover, the government asked the Zila administration and gram panchayats to organize tobacco control awareness discussions.

In April 2020, the state government banned the sale and consumption of tobacco products in public places, including online sales, to control the spread of the pandemic. The Police department had also been deployed at security checkpoints to ensure that no banned tobacco products entered the state borders. The Union Government, WHO and the dedicated state and district health teams have contributed a lot to reducing the tobacco prevalence rate in Jharkhand.

