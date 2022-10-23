Helipads To Be Built In Every District For Providing Rapid Assistance In Cases Like Chopper Crash: Scindia

In order to provide assistance rapidly in cases like helicopter crashes, helipads will be built in every district of the nation, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Thursday (October 20) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

He informed reporters that talks with the state administrations were ongoing in this regard.

What Did Minister Say?

As per The Print, he said it is regrettable that a helicopter recently crashed in Kedarnath and that efforts are being made to offer timely assistance in such cases. In order to achieve this goal, it has been determined to build a helipad in each district of the nation.

The minister added, "Talks are going on with 780 district collectors on the issue, and a standard operating procedure has been prepared for it."

According to Scindia, helipads will also be built along the motorways, and talks with the Union Surface Transport Ministry are currently underway. Further he said, the Sanjeevani programme would introduce a heli-service with assistance from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh (Uttarakhand).

Detail Of The Flights And Schedule

In the event of an accident or other emergency, it will offer immediate relief up to a distance of 125 miles, he said. The minister announced that a 90-passenger aircraft will fly the Gwalior-Bengaluru route six days a week, and a Boeing 737 with a 180-passenger capacity will fly the route on the seventh day.

Beginning on November 15, the Gwalior-Mumbai route will use an Airbus with a 186-passenger capacity. He stated it would be open four days a week.

The daily flight between Delhi and Gwalior is in operation, according to Scindia, who also added that his ministry is able to offer flight connections, but locals must take advantage of them.

