Haryana Rolls Out Scheme For Welfare Of Orphans, Abandoned Children

Image Credit: Pixabay

Good Governance
Haryana Rolls Out Scheme For Welfare Of Orphans, Abandoned Children

Haryana,  6 Dec 2021 12:14 PM GMT

Under the policy, eligible children will get benefits of education, employment, and financial support

The Haryana Government has decided to launch a dedicated scheme, Homeless Abandoned and Surrendered Children Rehabilitation Initiative Haryana (HARIHAR), for children who have been abandoned or rendered orphans.

According Times of India, the Government has issued a circular notifying the implementation of the policy for the care and welfare of abandoned children. The policy aims to provide free schooling, higher and technical education and employment in groups C and D of the Government jobs to all those children who were abandoned or surrendered below the age of five.

In April, the Cabinet had approved the state's HARIHAR policy. It aims to provide free child care, jobs on compensation grounds, and the economically weaker section status

"Under the Scheme, the State Government will bear the cost of education and upbringing of all destitute and orphan children coming to children's home. On attaining the age of 18, they will be given Group-C and Group-D jobs by giving them the benefit of ex-gratia. For this, They will not have to give any examination," a Government official said. For obtaining grades I and II, such a candidate would have to complete post-graduation and compete in a merit-based examination, the official added.

The beneficiaries of the scheme will only be those who were abandoned or rendered orphans before the age of five years and lived in the child care institute till they turned 18. Under the scheme, the Government will give jobs to the orphaned youth-only and will not entertain any request to change the department or position after the appointment. However, the person may change the department or position only after clearing a competitive examination.

Also Read : Govt. To Give 100-Day Leave, Good Healthcare, Housing Satisfaction To CAPF Personnel : Amit Shah


