All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Govt To Give 100-Day Leave, Good Healthcare, Housing Satisfaction To CAPF Personnel: Amit Shah

Image Credits: The Indian Express, Ministry of Home Affairs

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

'Govt To Give 100-Day Leave, Good Healthcare, Housing Satisfaction To CAPF Personnel': Amit Shah

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Rajasthan,  6 Dec 2021 10:21 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Shah was on his two-day visit to Rajasthan where he spent two days with BSF personnel at the 'Rohitash' post along the India-Pakistan border.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The central government is working to ensure better healthcare facilities, increased housing satisfaction and much more family time for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) who are guarding India's fronts under challenging conditions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, December 4.

Shah was on his two-day visit to Rajasthan, where he spent two days with BSF personnel at the 'Rohitash' post along the India-Pakistan border.

Before having a meal at the Rohitash outpost of the border, Shah praised the jawans and said that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government was making arrangements to ensure that all soldiers spent more days with their families.

"The jawans are deployed for the country's security in 50-degree heat and minus temperatures in winters. Our government is making continuous efforts so that every jawan who give their golden time to the motherland can spend about 100 days yearly with family. This is our big responsibility which will be fulfilled soon," Shah said, as per The New Indian Express.

Every CAPF Jawan To Be Provided With Health Card

The Home Minister said that efforts are also being made to give a health card to every CAPF personnel by February 2022.

"The soldiers deployed for the security of the country and their families should not have to face any difficulties in treatment. The government will ensure that these health cards have been made and will have to be swapped for any disease," he said.

Shah added that modernisation will make the BSF's work very light and end the worries of all jawans and their families, including those in CRPF, BSF and SSB.

Shah is the first Home Minister of India to have spent a night on the western border after a night patrol. He inquired about the security arrangements at Rohitash post.

Commandant SN Pandey, on the Jaisalmer border in the desert state, provided him information related to BSF's functioning. Shah was informed about attempts to infringe on the Indian border, without naming Pakistan.

Also Read: Stop Sifarish Culture: Govt Issues Memorandum To Officials Seeking Political Help For Inter-Cadre Transfers

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Amit Shah 
CAPF Personnel 
CAPF Leaves 
Rohitash post 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X