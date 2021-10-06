Haryana Becomes 3rd State To Get Clean Tap Water Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Haryana becomes the third state in India to get clean tap water in their homes, a significant accomplishment achieved under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme of the Central Government of India.

Goa and Telangana are the two states who have already achieved this feat earlier. Three Union Territories Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu and Dadar Nagar Haveli, and Puducherry, have also achieved 100 per cent of the 'Har Ghar Jal' Mission.

Clean Tap Water: Significant Change

Jal Shakti Ministry, the navigator of the Jal Jeevan Mission headed by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, all the schools, Anganwadi centres, health centres and the likes of Haryana are also having provision of tap water supply. Haryana was to become 'Har Ghar Jal' state by 2022, but the ML Khattar government decided to advance it.



"We cannot make the public wait for the basic service like clean tap water. It is a significant change that cannot be delayed by the Haryana PHED (Public Health and Engineering Department) as they have guaranteed that 'no one is left out in the state. JJM is truly changing people's lives," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as reported by The Times of India.

5 Crore Households Added In Last 2 yrs

PM Modi announced the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2019, from Red Fort. The mission is to take clean drinking water to every rural household, school,aanganwadi, ashram and other such places by 2024. India has added five crores rural households with tap water connections in the past two years under the project of the Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the Village water and Sanitation committees (VWSCs) on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

"The mission of JJM was not to only provide water but also a big movement of decentralisation. This is a village-driven women-driven movement. PM said that the VWSCs are a key component of implementing the JJM scheme, which aims to provide tap water by connecting to all rural households by 2024," PM said.

The Prime Minister repeated that JJM was in sync with Bapu's dream of 'Gram Swaraj' (village self-governance). A fund was launched to tap private donors to speed up the mission through public participation and cooperation. PM also released a Mobile Aap for improving awareness regarding various schemes for stakeholders under JJM.



