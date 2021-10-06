Delhi Residents Can Now Change Name, Date Of Birth On Driving Licence Digitally

Delhi residents will soon be able to change their name or date of birth on their driver's licence not only quickly but also from the comfort of their own homes.

The Delhi government's transport department has issued an order outlining the standard operating procedure for updating names, dates of birth, and revisions on learner's and permanent driver's licences, as well as a list of documents that must be uploaded to make these changes as reported by The Times Of India

"In response to public demand, the transportation department has decided to provide drivers with the option of correcting their name and date of birth on their driver's licence. Shortly, all licence holders will be allowed to apply for amending their name and date of birth in the licence using the papers provided in the order," said Delhi's transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

Applicants would not need to go to a Regional Transport Office (RTO) to make these adjustments, and the software for these transactions would be available as early as next week. After the relevant paperwork is received, a courier service will deliver the new licence to their address.

Essential Documents

Aadhaar Card, Class 10th or 12th certificate, copy of passport if possible, and birth certificate are all essential documents for changing the date of birth on a driver's licence.

An Aadhaar Card, a copy of a passport if available, a gazette notification, a copy of an advertisement in a national newspaper or a newspaper with a Delhi edition, and an affidavit attested by a first-class judicial magistrate or a notary public would be required for a name change.

Marriage or re-marriage certificate, divorce decree, or death certificate of the spouse, as the case may be, would be necessary for female applicants who want their names changed on their driving licence, in addition to the documents already specified. Many women had their names changed on their driver's licence when they married, said officials.

Also Read: Atmanirbhar! 54-Yr-Old Nagaland Man Makes His Region Self-Sufficient In Cultivating Variety Of Fruits