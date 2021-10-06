All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Residents Can Now Change Name, Date Of Birth On Driving Licence Digitally

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Pixabay

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Residents Can Now Change Name, Date Of Birth On Driving Licence Digitally

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

Delhi,  6 Oct 2021 3:59 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Applicants would not need to go to a Regional Transport Office (RTO) to make these adjustments, and the software for these transactions would be available as early as next week.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi residents will soon be able to change their name or date of birth on their driver's licence not only quickly but also from the comfort of their own homes.

The Delhi government's transport department has issued an order outlining the standard operating procedure for updating names, dates of birth, and revisions on learner's and permanent driver's licences, as well as a list of documents that must be uploaded to make these changes as reported by The Times Of India

"In response to public demand, the transportation department has decided to provide drivers with the option of correcting their name and date of birth on their driver's licence. Shortly, all licence holders will be allowed to apply for amending their name and date of birth in the licence using the papers provided in the order," said Delhi's transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

Applicants would not need to go to a Regional Transport Office (RTO) to make these adjustments, and the software for these transactions would be available as early as next week. After the relevant paperwork is received, a courier service will deliver the new licence to their address.

Essential Documents

Aadhaar Card, Class 10th or 12th certificate, copy of passport if possible, and birth certificate are all essential documents for changing the date of birth on a driver's licence.

An Aadhaar Card, a copy of a passport if available, a gazette notification, a copy of an advertisement in a national newspaper or a newspaper with a Delhi edition, and an affidavit attested by a first-class judicial magistrate or a notary public would be required for a name change.

Marriage or re-marriage certificate, divorce decree, or death certificate of the spouse, as the case may be, would be necessary for female applicants who want their names changed on their driving licence, in addition to the documents already specified. Many women had their names changed on their driver's licence when they married, said officials.

Also Read: Atmanirbhar! 54-Yr-Old Nagaland Man Makes His Region Self-Sufficient In Cultivating Variety Of Fruits

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Delhi 
Driving 
License 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X