Gujarat Govt Launches Drive To Rehabilitate Beggars, Destitute People In 8 Cities

Image Credits: Pixabay, Facebook/ManishaVakil

Good Governance
Gujarat Govt Launches Drive To Rehabilitate Beggars, Destitute People In 8 Cities

Gujarat,  29 Oct 2021 11:44 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-29T17:31:25+05:30

Beggars and impoverished people will be provided skill-based training to help them earn their livelihood. They would also be provided assistance in buying a home under government schemes.

The Gujarat government, on Thursday, October 28, started a drive to rehabilitate beggars and needy persons in eight major cities of the state.

According to an official, the drive began from Vadodara and the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Manisha Vakil held a meeting with stakeholders for its effective implementation, News18 reported.

The administration has taken the initiative days after state BJP president CR Paatil reprimanded Vadodara Mayor Keyur Rokadia for the slow speed in resolving the issue of stray cattle and beggars in the city. Vakil, an MLA from Vadodara city, held a meeting of the municipal commissioner, city police commissioner, mayor, and officials of the Social Justice and Empowerment department to find a long-term solution for this menace on the roads.

All Major Cities To Be Covered

"We are launching this drive to rehabilitate beggars from Vadodara city. Our purpose is to cover all eight important cities of Gujarat. First, we have to identify beggars and shift them to shelter homes. These homes will take care of them till they become capable of starting a new life and stand on their feet," Vakil said.

The minister said that beggars and destitute people will be provided skill-based training to help them earn their livelihood. He added that they would also be provided assistance in buying a home under government schemes.

Beggars and impoverished people will be given a unique identification number, linked with their Aadhaar cards, so that they can be located and sent back to their hometowns if they are caught begging again, Vakil said.

While addressing people in Vadodara earlier this week, Paatil had expressed dissatisfaction about stray cattle and beggars roaming on city roads.

Also Read: Reimagining Teaching! Sri Chaitanya Launches India's First HyFlex (Hybrid Flexible) Classrooms


