Education
Reimagining Teaching! Sri Chaitanya Launches India's First HyFlex (Hybrid Flexible) Classrooms

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Telangana,  29 Oct 2021 10:48 AM GMT

The main feature of the HyFlex model is to combine face-to-face classroom instruction and online technology (hybrid) in a single course and allow students to choose how and when they attend it (flexible).

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of schools, which forced education to shift to the online mode. Now, when the schools are limping back to physical learning, educators are trying to adapt to the hybrid teaching style.

To cater to new demands in education, Sri Chaitanya Institute in Telangana's Hyderabad has now launched India's First HyFlex (Hybrid Flexible) Learning. The model is aimed to bring a quality educational experience where students can participate in a way that allows them to be at comfort and not be left behind in the pursuit of education, ANI reported.

In the first phase, 120 classrooms will be catered across the country.

Flexible Teaching

The main feature of the HyFlex model is to combine face-to-face classroom instruction and online technology (hybrid) in a single course and allow students to choose how and when they attend it (flexible). The HyFlex teaching will be conducted in several ways in the institution that gives equal access to education to even students struggling to attend offline classes.

It was designed to make students move back and forth between in-person and online instruction while having the same learning outcomes in both.

Now, with online learning vastly becoming a need because of the ongoing pandemic, HyFlex model is set to become more of an educational necessity across India.

"HyFlex is a combination of face-to-face and online learning. Each class and learning activity is offered personally, synchronously online, and asynchronously online. This model gives students a flexible environment and seamless engagement no matter where, how, or when students engage in the course. We at Sri Chaitanya develop the course, tools and organise curriculum to reflect this structure," said Sushma Boppana, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution.

The growing-up process is best-experienced face to face so that physical mode will remain an integral part of the institute, and just as I'm looking forward to students once again filling campuses, I also hope that they will gain more flexibility in how they learn. That's why I think HyFlex is here to stay," said Sushma Boppana, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution.

Sri Chaitanya Group of Educational Institutions was started in 1986 and is spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh with seven lakh learners across schools, colleges, and coaching institutes and 100 percentile rank holders from JEE and NEET and Top All India ranks every year.

In 36 years, Sri Chaitanya has become Asia's largest educational group and is known to introduce novel academic programs that have helped students enter some of the premier engineering and medical colleges.

Also Read: This Mother-Daughter Duo In Delhi Has Created India's First News Podcast For Children


