Caste discrimination
Govt To Add Over 3100 Services For Online Delivery, Address Grievances During Good Governance Week

Image Credits: Wikimedia, NIC (Representational) 

Good Governance
Govt To Add Over 3100 Services For Online Delivery, Address Grievances During Good Governance Week

India,  20 Dec 2022 6:57 AM GMT

To address community concerns and enhance service delivery, a nationwide campaign involving 700 district collectors will be undertaken throughout India's districts, states, and union territories.

The government will add nearly 3,100 new services for online delivery during the five-day good governance week starting on Monday, according to a statement from the Personnel Ministry on Sunday. It will also address issues raised on grievance portals.

The nationwide campaign is based on the theme, 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' (governance towards the village), and it has a variety of good governance activities planned.

Improving Service Delivery

The five-day "Prashasan Gaon ki Ore" campaign will be launched by Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan. According to the statement, up to 3,120 new services recognised by district collectors nationwide would be introduced for online service delivery.

District collectors identified 81,27,944 applications for service delivery, along with 19,48,122 public grievances to be resolved in state grievance portals during the preparatory phase of the good governance week 2022, conducted from December 10-18, 2022, reported The Hindu.

Punjab districts have set a target of 21,96,937, and Madhya Pradesh districts have set a target of 55,72,862 in the category of service delivery applications, said the statement.

Redressing Public Grievances

The nation's grievance redressal platforms will function in tandem during the good governance week, or 'Sushasan Saptah,' where complaints submitted through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) will be resolved alongside complaints submitted through state portals, according to the statement.

According to the statement, Tamil Nadu districts have identified 1,38,621 grievances for redress, while Madhya Pradesh districts have set a goal of 16,67,295 grievances.

It added that the Prashasan Gaon ki Ore campaign would encourage forthcoming generations to practice good governance. The national campaign will be held in India's districts, states, and union territories to address public issues and improve service delivery.

On December 23, district-level seminars will be held to explore 373 best good governance practices, according to V Srinivas, secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The campaign will involve over 700 district collectors, and representatives will travel to tehsil and panchayat samiti offices.

In 2021, more than 2.89 billion requests for service delivery were resolved, more than 6.5 million grievances were addressed, 621 services were added to citizen charters, 380 citizen charters were updated, 265 best governance practices and 236 success stories were uploaded on the portal as part of the 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur' campaign, said the Press Information Bureau.

Also Read: UP Govt Signs MoU With Austin University To Build 'Smart City Of Knowledge', Project Worth $42 Bn

