UP Govt Signs MoU With Austin University To Build 'Smart City Of Knowledge', Project Worth $42 Bn

The Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Austin University based in San Francisco in the United States (US) to construct a Smart City of Knowledge.

According to an official statement on Sunday, the state government and the university have joined hands to build the Knowledge City on 5,000 acres of land worth USD 42 billion to include the best universities in the world. Further, the Star consortium will provide a data centre and logistics services, while the SLG Group will make Capital Data Centre.

Attracting Investments Through Global Investors Summit

The people of UP will have access to thousands of employment possibilities due to these investment proposals and agreements. The UP Chief Minister has set a goal of luring investments totalling ₹ 10 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit, which will take place in the state capital, Lucknow, between February 10 to 12.

At least eight teams of ministers and government representatives are travelling across 18 countries to attract investments through road shows and trade exhibits. On the building of Knowledge City, the President of Austin University, Ashraf Ali Mustafa, stated that the project is expected to entirely change the picture of higher education in India and elsewhere.

Other Agreements & Employment Opportunities

According to the statement, in San Francisco, a US-based Saloni Heart Foundation has inked a pact in the presence of Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna and Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar of Infrastructure and Industrial Development, reported NDTV.

Further, during the tour, three other agreements were also signed with fintech startup FalconX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Murali Chirala, whose entrepreneurs have expressed interest in opening incubator and accelerator units under Invest UP.

Additionally, the delegation met associates of the global entrepreneurship organisation TiE and Indians who contributed to creating Silicon Valley in San Francisco. They urged them to set up a Silicon Valley in Uttar Pradesh so that Indian could also benefit from it. Also, during a road show in Japan, the Director of Seiko Advance Limited, Yukinori Kobe, signed an MoU worth ₹ 850 crores with the state government to set up a manufacturing unit in Gautam Buddha Nagar. This agreement will create over 200 employment opportunities for the people in the state.

