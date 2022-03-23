Superfast Free Wi-Fi Internet Now Available At 6,100 Railway Stations Across India: RailTel

The gree and fast Wi-Fi internet facility from the Indian Railways are now available at 6,100 railway stations all over the nation, the PSU- RailTel announced on March 23. According to RailTel, 6,100 railway stations with high-speed Wi-Fi coverage were reached on Tuesday with the commissioning of a Wi-Fi facility at numerous Ubarni railway stations (located in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district) in the Lucknow Division of the Northern Railway zone.

Under the Ministry of Railways, PSU- RailTel claimed it is close to expanding the Wi-Fi coverage to all railway stations in the country except the halt stations. According to The Financial Express report, out of the aforementioned 6,100 railway stations, more than 5,000 are located in rural areas.

Free & Fast Wi-Fi Internet From Indian Railways

The national transporter's initiative of providing free and high-speed Wi-Fi internet facilities at railway stations was envisaged in the 2015 Railway Budget. The free and fast Wi-Fi facility at Railway Stations across India meets the objectives of the PM Modi-led government's aspiring Digital India Program.

The objective of this initiative is to bridge the digital divide between rural citizens and urban citizens, thereby increasing the digital footprint in India's rural villages and enhancing the user experience.

What We Know From RailTel

According to official data available on the RailTel website, the Wi-Fi service is free for all users and passengers for the first half-an-hour of usage every day at a speed of 1 Mbps. To use the Wi-Fi facility at railway stations further at a higher speed, the user or passengers need to choose a higher speed plan by paying a nominal fee.

The plans vary from Rs 10 per day (for 5 GB at a speed of 34 MBPS) to Rs 75 per 30 days (for 60 GB at a speed of 34 MBPS), excluding GST. As per the PSU, a number of payment options such as net banking, credit card, the wallet can be used to purchase a plan online.

