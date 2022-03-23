All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Superfast Free Wi-Fi Internet Now Available At 6,100 Railway Stations Across India: RailTel

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Superfast Free Wi-Fi Internet Now Available At 6,100 Railway Stations Across India: RailTel

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  23 March 2022 7:36 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

According to official data available on the RailTel website, the Wi-Fi service is free for all users and passengers for the first half-an-hour of usage every day at a speed of 1 Mbps.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The gree and fast Wi-Fi internet facility from the Indian Railways are now available at 6,100 railway stations all over the nation, the PSU- RailTel announced on March 23. According to RailTel, 6,100 railway stations with high-speed Wi-Fi coverage were reached on Tuesday with the commissioning of a Wi-Fi facility at numerous Ubarni railway stations (located in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district) in the Lucknow Division of the Northern Railway zone.

Under the Ministry of Railways, PSU- RailTel claimed it is close to expanding the Wi-Fi coverage to all railway stations in the country except the halt stations. According to The Financial Express report, out of the aforementioned 6,100 railway stations, more than 5,000 are located in rural areas.

Free & Fast Wi-Fi Internet From Indian Railways

The national transporter's initiative of providing free and high-speed Wi-Fi internet facilities at railway stations was envisaged in the 2015 Railway Budget. The free and fast Wi-Fi facility at Railway Stations across India meets the objectives of the PM Modi-led government's aspiring Digital India Program.

The objective of this initiative is to bridge the digital divide between rural citizens and urban citizens, thereby increasing the digital footprint in India's rural villages and enhancing the user experience.

What We Know From RailTel

According to official data available on the RailTel website, the Wi-Fi service is free for all users and passengers for the first half-an-hour of usage every day at a speed of 1 Mbps. To use the Wi-Fi facility at railway stations further at a higher speed, the user or passengers need to choose a higher speed plan by paying a nominal fee.

The plans vary from Rs 10 per day (for 5 GB at a speed of 34 MBPS) to Rs 75 per 30 days (for 60 GB at a speed of 34 MBPS), excluding GST. As per the PSU, a number of payment options such as net banking, credit card, the wallet can be used to purchase a plan online.

Also Read: Easy Learning! CM Basavaraj Bommai Announces Opening Of 340 New Libraries In Karnataka

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Indian Railways 
WiFi service 
Railways 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X