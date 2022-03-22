All section
Easy Learning! CM Basavaraj Bommai Announces Opening Of 340 New Libraries In Karnataka

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Snehadri Sarkar

Karnataka,  22 March 2022 10:14 AM GMT

The Karnataka CM said that digital knowledge has been enhanced with the help of mobile phones, so the Gram Panchayat libraries have been digitised to enable people's personality development through knowledge.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on March 21, officially announced the inauguration of 340 new libraries all over the state. He also declared that all the necessary requirements would immediately be put into place.

Addressing at the inauguration ceremony of 'Grama DG Vikasana-2022' organised by Shikshana Foundation, Dell International Services, and Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj Department, Bommai stated: "Gram Panchayats need to be formed in the new Taluks. They would be started in the current year itself. Digitisation of 3409 libraries needs to be completed this year itself," he said.

The Karnataka CM also added that there is digital hesitation among the citizens at the lower strata of society. Digital knowledge has been enhanced with the help of mobile phones, so the Gram Panchayat libraries have been digitised to enable people's personality development through knowledge.

Furthermore, he also appreciated 'Grama DG Vikasana' as a commendable agenda to help spread digitisation in the rural parts of Karnataka.

Mukhyamantri Margadarshini

"The National Education Policy has been implemented in the state. The 'Mukhyamantri Margadarshini' programme to guide the students to prepare for competitive exams would be started", CM Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He also appealed to the people of the rural areas to make effective use of the 'Grama DG Vikasana' initiative.

The Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Rural Development, Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa and a few more were present at the inauguration event.

Also Read: Yogi Govt 2.0 To Deliver Economic Assistance Worth Rs 5 Lakhs To All Female Athletes

