Yogi Govt 2.0 To Deliver Economic Assistance Worth Rs 5 Lakhs To All Female Athletes

Image Credit: Facebook/Yogi Adityanath, Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Yogi Govt 2.0 To Deliver Economic Assistance Worth Rs 5 Lakhs To All Female Athletes

Uttar Pradesh,  21 March 2022 9:46 AM GMT

The UP government handed out economic assistance to numerous women athletes earlier. Facilities were made available in 44 hostels for 890 players for training sportspersons in 16 different forms of sports in 19 districts of the state.

zIn hops of promoting women's empowerment in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, the state government, on March 20, officially announced the decision to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakhs to all female athletes after the formation of the recently elected government.

According to the official release by the UP government, the state government is set to begin State Talent Search and Development Scheme for women sportspersons for a cost of ₹500 crores. It is also under this scheme financial assistance of up to ₹5 lakh will be delivered to those selected female athletes.

Economic Assistance For Female Athletes

The Yogi Adityanath-led government handed out economic assistance to numerous women athletes earlier. Facilities were made available in 44 hostels for 890 players for training sportspersons in 16 different forms of sports in 19 districts of the state.

Furthermore, as many as 18 players who won medals in the 21st Commonwealth Games were given Rs 2 crore 60 lakh as prizes and medals in the 18th Asian Games. The government gave rs 3.90 crore rupees to the winning 46 players.

Under Khelo India, 37 brand new stadiums are being constructed across Uttar Pradesh with the joint effort of the state and central governments. The youth will also receive a lot of encouragement from the construction of these new stadiums in the state, while they will receive better sports facilities in their own state, the official release added.

Incentives For State's Rural Areas

Under the Khelo India scheme, sports infrastructure facilities were created in the state's rural areas. The Uttar Pradesh government had organised 186 competitions in the state under the 'Khoob Khelo Khoob Padho' movement. Meanwhile, a total of Rs 55,98,000 was awarded to 18 athletes of the state. The establishment of 'Sports University' at Meerut is a significant step of the government in awarding a platform to the talent of the state's players, the government stated.

Yogi Adityanath will officially be sworn in as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in a grand ceremony at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on March 25 in Lucknow. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to be present during the swearing-in ceremony.

As per The Indian Express, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other party top leaders, and chief ministers of numerous different BJP-ruled states will be present at the ceremony. Along with Adityanath, some of the ministers of the brand new Cabinet will also take their oath that day as well.

Also Read: Indian Govt Set To Develop Made-In-India Smartphone OS For Worldwide Export

