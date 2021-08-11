Good Governance

A Landmark In Digital Transformation: Census 2021 To Go Digital With Rs 3,768 Crore Allocation

This year, the workers visiting each household will carry smartphones and tablets to enter the information digitally. Through these smartphones and tablets, the workers can access a mobile app for data collection and the Census Portal for managing and monitoring various activities regarding the Census.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   11 Aug 2021 12:22 PM GMT
Writer : Prattusa Mallik | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Image Credits: LiveMint

The Union Home Ministry announced that the forthcoming 16th Census of the country or Census 2021 would be the first digital census in India. The declaration was made on Tuesday in Lok Sabha.

The Census will also provide for self-enumeration. In this regard, a mobile app to collect relevant data and a Census Portal to manage and monitor different activities regarding the Census have been developed. The decision to do away with pen and paper was aimed to promote digital India.

What Is Digital Census?

According to the existing procedure, Census is conducted by going from door to door and filling up forms. But this year, the workers visiting each household will carry smartphones and tablets to enter the information digitally. Through these smartphones and tablets, the workers can access the mobile app for data collection and the portal for managing and monitoring various activities regarding the Census.

Once the Census Portal is open, each person can log in to the portal using their mobile numbers and fill up their details. They will need to fill up the form for the enumeration of the population. On the screen, code will be displayed to fill up the different options, reported Mint.

When the self-enumeration is completed, the individuals will receive an identification number on their mobile phones. Now, when this enumerator goes on their house-listing exercise, this identification number can be shared, automatically syncing all the data that has been filled online.

Earlier Declarations Regarding Census

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the first paperless Union Budget (2021-22) in the history of India. On February 1 this year, she had stated that the forthcoming Census would also be a digital one. "For this monumental milestone marking task, I have allocated ₹ ₹3,768 crore for Financial Year 2021," the minister had said.

Before this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Census 2021 would be conducted through a mobile application.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Prattusa Mallik

Prattusa Mallik

Remote Intern

A student of Journalism and Audio-Visual Communication, interested in words and silences alike, I aim to bring the narratives of the periphery to the centre, one story at a time. When not working, I'm usually caught reading, thinking, writing, watching Friends, or stargazing.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

