Caste discrimination
Chhattisgarh Endeavours To Produce Electricity From Cow-Dung

Image Credit: Bhupesh Baghel/ Twitter

Good Governance
Chhattisgarh,  5 Oct 2021 10:43 AM GMT

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel the production of green energy for the state would involve the participation of villagers, women and the youth.

Chhattisgarh has moved a step ahead of other states by launching a project to make electricity out of cow dung. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel launched the power generation project on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The inauguration ceremony was organized at Bemetara district headquarters in Chhattisgarh. CM Baghel said that the project would involve the participation of villagers, women and the youth.

Units To Generate Electricity In Every Village

At the launch of the project, Baghel said that the world was worried about global warming. The Indian Express quoted the Chief Minister, "There is talk of green energy everywhere, so the government has decided to make electricity from cow dung". According to him, a unit to generate electricity from cow dung would be installed in every village in the state. The unit for electricity generation would be placed in the gauthan (a place where cattle are kept). The cow dung would be procured from the farmers under the Godhan Nyay Yojana and used in the process.


First Phase Of The Project Already Started

The Chief Minister said that the project would benefit the environment and the women and the self-help groups involved in the cow-dung procurement process. The first phase of the project has already begun. Electricity generation units are installed at Rakhi in Bemetra district, Sikola in Durg and Bancharoda in Raipur. Biogas plants, scrubbers and gensets have been set up in gauthans for the electricity generation process. Methane gas would be available in 50 per cent quantity after the cow dung and water is added to the biogas tank. Electricity would be generated by using the methane gas in the Genset.

Experts believe that the cost per unit of electricity would be as low as ₹2.5 to 3. Gauthans would also function to manufacture organic manure, which would augment the income and other benefits of Gauthan Samitis and women self-help groups.

Also Read: Only One MP In Rajya Sabha To Have 100% Attendance In Last 7 Sessions: Report

Electricity 
Chhattisgarh 
green energy 

