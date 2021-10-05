Only One MP In Rajya Sabha To Have 100% Attendance In Last 7 Sessions: Report

Rajya Sabha has only one Member of Parliament to have attended all the house sessions and proceedings, with a 100 per cent attendance, a quantitative analysis of the Upper House attendance showed.

The analysis was undertaken after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had sought to know the pattern of members attending the sessions.

A study by the House Secretariat revealed that AIADMK member SR Balasubramaniam is the most regular member. The 75-year-old politician attended all the 138 settings that took place in the last seven sessions.

Apart from Balasubramaniam, 87 per cent of the members have attended the proceedings of the house most of the time, but not on a regular basis. Nearly 30 per cent of the members had a full presence in a session, while less than 2 per cent had zero attendance.

Of the 30 per cent, five members attended all the sittings of six sessions, including Ashok Bajpai, DP Vats, Neeraj Shekhar, Vikas Mahatme and Ramkumar Verma.

MP Rakesh Sinha, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Dr Kailash Soni, Naresh Gujral, Vishambar Prasad Nishad, Kumar Ketkar, and Amee Yagnik had attended five sessions in total, NDTV reported.

The analysis showed that of the total members of the upper house, 225 Members marked their attendance daily, abiding by the Members of Parliament (Salary and Allowances) Act.

According to the report, the maximum attendance was reported in the last monsoon session, with 82.57 per cent members present.

