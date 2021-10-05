All section
First Of Its Kind! Make In India Drone Vaccine Delivery Takes Off

Image Credit: Mansukh Mandviya( Twitter)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Manipur,  5 Oct 2021 9:03 AM GMT

Ten people were vaccinated, owing to one-of-its-kind drone delivery of vaccines in the North East. ICMR conducted studies with IIT Kanpur to check the viability of the project.

The Centre launched the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) vaccine delivery model, Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone). The launch marks a Make in India initiative in South Asia when a drone would fly vaccines over an aerial distance of 15 km within 12-15 minutes. The drone took off from the Bishnupur District Hospital and travelled to deliver the supply to Loktak Lake, Karang District in Manipur. the distance by road between the two points is 26 km.

LiveMint quoted Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said, "India is home to geographical diversities, and drones can be used to deliver essentials to the last mile. We can use drones in delivering important life-saving medicines, collecting blood samples. This technology can also be used in critical situations. He also suggested that technology may prove to be a game-changer in addressing the challenges in health secotor, particularly in health supplies in a difficult area. The Minister further added that incorporating drone technologies would help to deliver other vaccines and medical supplies in the quickest possible way.


Unstoppable Medicine Supply

Despite several intensive measures to vaccinate the maximum chunk of the population, it is difficult to reach places located in tough terrains. The i-Drone facility has been put together to combat the issue of supplying medicines to different corners of the country. The Union Ministry said that the drone facility's permission had been permitted in Nagaland and Manipur and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Tested The Vaccine With IIT

Previously, the ICMR worked with the Indian Institute of Kanpur and tested taking vaccines safely. After the satisfactory testing, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Director General of Civil Aviation, gave the final nod for this project to take off eventually. Till now, the studies have been conducted in Manipur, Nagaland and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Also Read: Assam Teachers Forge Eligibility Test Certificates For Jobs, 36 Booked

