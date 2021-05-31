Odisha Govt To Include Disaster, Pandemic Management In School, College Curriculum

Lessons on disaster and pandemic management will now be a part of the high school and college curriculum in Odisha. Additionally, this will also form a part of the government recruitment syllabus.

A resolution to bring this into effect was passed by the Odisha government on Saturday, May 29. It was passed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who resolved to make the state prepared for any natural calamity or climate disaster, reported IndiaToday.

"The time has come for us to create a massive knowledge infrastructure in the state that will make everyone a warrior. Today, we are taking a futuristic decision. We will train our people at large on how to deal with known emergencies and how to respond to situations where the outcome cannot be predicted," CM Patnaik said.

The state has been frequented with calamities and over the years it has earned a reputation for its preparedness in tackling such events effectively. The state government is of the opinion that success is deeply rooted in community participation.

As many as 140 relief shelters and 1102 alternative shelters were set up by the state to tackle the severe cyclonic storm, Yaas.

The state government will train its employees on the nature of different kinds of disasters and lessons on pandemic management. It will also coach members of minority communities including Mission Shakti groups, Vana Surakya Samitis, and other community-based organisations to provide them with the knowledge and skills to handle disasters.

The Chief Minister said that the aim of the resolution is to build a resilient state and have a Yodha (warrior) in every home.

