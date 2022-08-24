Enhancing Traffic Management, Delhi Police Plans To Procure Latest Version Of Body-Worn Cameras

The Delhi Traffic Police is planning to procure the latest version of the body-worn cameras for enhanced traffic management in the national capital; officials stated on August 23.

The Delhi traffic unit already has over 400 body-worn cameras, and the department requires around 2,000 of such equipment, they said.

Procurement Of Body-Worn Cameras

The procurement process is in the initial stages, and the department is planning to expand the usage of body-worn cameras when the requirement comes. The Delhi Traffic Police is also trying to get such cameras where they can access the live streaming of traffic situations in any part of the city.

"We have also invited tenders for such type of cameras which can give live feed to the headquarters," a senior police official was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Benefits Of Body-Worn Cameras

The body-worn cameras help record a face and the collected data further assists in cracking down on the culprit.

The body-worn camera can take care of many grievances of the public, including the behavioural conduct of police personnel. It can also scrutinise the public's behaviour -- whether they are threatening police, not behaving properly, drunk, etc. The body-worn cameras have their own utility, the police official stated.

The new cameras will have the latest and advanced technology, he added.

Similar Initiatives

Earlier, the Delhi Police had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FM radio channels to provide live updates about traffic congestions and diversions to commuters.

Further, the Delhi Traffic Police had also launched a special drive to penalise motorists who use pressure horns and modified silencers. Police said that a fine of ₹1,000 would be imposed on violators.

