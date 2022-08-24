India Has Just 1.7 Nurses Per 1,000 Population Compared To WHO Norm Of 3 Per 1,000: Associations

At a recent national meeting on the occasion of the first-year completion of the #NurseMidwife4Change campaign, the campaign partners came together to discuss the problems affecting the nurse and midwifery profession and the advancement made so far.

The campaign partners include the All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF), Indian Nursing Council (INC), Jhpiego, Society of Midwives-India (SOMI), and The Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI).

Important Discussions That Took Place

The experts highlighted the importance and contribution of nurses and midwives to India's healthcare system. The distinguished participants discussed the importance of further elevating the position of nurses and strengthening the cadre of Nurse-Midwives in India.

The dialogue underlines some of these essential considerations, double shifts, investment in education, long working hours, nurse-patient ratio, nursing leadership, staffing of nurse midwives, and workload, among others.

The experts also talked about the need to prioritize investments in order to expand this cadre and position nurse midwives as collaborators, educators, and leaders. Nursing organizations regard the new rules issued by the government of India as a step in the right direction.

In India, 1.7 Nurses Per 1,000 People

India currently has 1.7 nurses per 1,000 people, compared to the World Health Organization (WHO) norm of 3 nurses per 1,000. The low nurse-patient ratio leads to increased workload, lengthy working hours, multiple shifts, and other factors contributing to poor treatment quality.

This issue must be rectified for the country to have a robust health workforce. At the moment, policy initiatives in India aimed at enhancing the nursing sector have mainly focused on expanding the number of nurses in the health care system, reported The New Indian Express.

Policy Reforms

To set the tone for comprehensive policy reforms, the panellists discussed the policy preferences for building a health workforce for the future to achieve universal health coverage. A vital representation of the nursing workforce in leadership roles is needed across India, which also includes forming nursing directorates across all states to provide better governance and policymaking. This will aid in the evolution of the nursing workforce as an independent professional body and the development of a quality workforce of nurse professionals.

The WHO's Global Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery 2021-2025 establishes policy priorities that can help nations guarantee that their midwives and nurses contribute optimally to achieving universal health coverage and other health-related goals.

