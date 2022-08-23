Delhi Police Commissioner To Resume 'Jan-Sunwai' After 2 Years, Address Grievances Of Complainants

Sanjay Arora, the new Commissioner of Delhi Police, will hold his first 'Jan-Sunwai' (public hearing) from Wednesday (August 24) onwards in his office, officials said on Monday (August 22).

Before the coronavirus pandemic, 'Jan-Sunwai' was conducted to meet complainants to address their grievances; however, the practice was halted due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. Now, it will be the first 'Jan Sunwai' session by a Delhi Police chief in the last two years.

First 'Jan-Sunwai' In 2 Years

Arora took charge as the Delhi Police commissioner on August 1 and will resume the 'Jan-Sunwai' (public hearing) from August 24. It will be conducted from Monday to Friday from 10 in the morning to 12 noon.

An official circular stated, "Vigilance Division of Delhi shall be the nodal agency for 'Jan Sunwai' and Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) shall create a 'Jan Sunwai Desk' at the PHQ to facilitate the public, and it shall be the first point of contact for all visitors who wish to attend 'Jan Sunwai'.

Different Appointments For 'Jan-Sunwai'

The circular stated that an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from the vigilance division should be appointed as 'ACP Jan-Sunwai' with a sufficient number of inspectors and sub-inspectors posted under him and designated as 'Jan-Sunwai Interface Officers' (JSIOs).

Further, these JSIOs will listen to the complainants and collect their complaints. In a day, each JSIO shall address five to ten visitors, reported NDTV.

The circular added that the special commissioner of police (Vigilance) should put reports before the commissioner through the CP Secretariat only in cases where they suggest inappropriate action, gross violation of human rights, malafide or corrupt activities, inordinately deleted action, or require the commissioner's personal attention.

Rakesh Asthana, the former Delhi Police commissioner, used to conduct an 'open house' to address the grievances of police personnel.

Also Read: Internet In Awe! Delivery Partner Carries Both Children To Work, Zomato Assures Child Care Benefits