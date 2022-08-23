Internet In Awe! Delivery Partner Carries Both Children To Work, Zomato Assures Child Care Benefits

The internet is well stocked with awe-inspiring stories of food delivery executives overcoming difficulties to provide for themselves and their families. Now, melting hearts online, a video of a person who works as a delivery partner for Zomato is bound to receive an award.

Saurabh Panjwani, a food blogger, took to Instagram and shared a short clip introducing his followers to a delivery agent who carries their daughter and toddler son to every delivery address assigned.

Panjwani shared the footage and captioned, "I felt so inspiring seeing this, this zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children, we should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything."

The clip shows a person delivering the assigned food order to Panjwani while their little daughter is strapped to the chest and their son is roaming around in the background. The food blogger asks the person about their work and the children, to which the delivery agent informs that they carry the little daughter with them and their son assists with the deliveries at work.

Zomato Assures Child Care Benefits

The video shared by the food blogger on July 31 has had the internet in awe as it went viral quickly. Since being shared, it has garnered more than one million views and several reactions, reported Mint.

Zomato, the food delivery company, has also replied to the footage, enquiring about the delivery executive's contact details for providing assistance with child care benefits. Zomato commented, "Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner."

Further, social media users flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. A user wrote, "Risking kids health and life in danger..He is very dedicated towards work to feed their kids and family ..govt should provide job to such people and celebrity must find out and help them will be praise by God..Money will stay will not take in Grave..😢"

Another wrote, "Never Disrespect a person who deliver food at your door ,always ask them for some water and food ,they are facing real struggles 😢👏👏".

Also Read: Who Was Anna Mani? All You Need To Know About India's 'Weather Woman'